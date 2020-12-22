Left Menu
House of the Dragon Season 1 updates, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Matt Smith join cast

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 22-12-2020 18:27 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 18:24 IST
Fans are expecting House of the Dragon to achieve massive success like Game of Thrones accumulated in the last couple of years. Image Credit: Twitter / Game of Thrones

When is House of the Dragon Season 1 going to be released? The exact release date is not announced but Game of Thrones fans is likely to be out in 2022. Read further to know more.

Fans are expecting House of the Dragon to achieve massive success like Game of Thrones accumulated in the last couple of years. According to a conversation between HBO President Casey Bloys with Deadline, as Games of Thrones releases each season in April, the Season 1 of House of the Dragon will be released in April 2022.

Casey Bloys didn't give more information saying that writing on House of the Dragon Season 1 is underway and there were no casting details to announce it. According to him, despite the fact that HBO had several other Game of Thrones successors in the works, all focus right now is on House of the Dragon.

"There are no other blinking green lights or anything like that. Sometime down the road who knows, but there are no immediate plans. We are all focusing on House of the Dragon," Casey Bloys told Deadline earlier.

The production for House of the Dragon Season 1 is set to commence next year. A new promo revealed that the Game of Thrones spinoff would release somewhere in 2022. House of the Dragon has two showrunners – Colony showrunner Ryan Condal and Game of Thrones director Miguel Sapochnik, who directed classic episodes like Hardhome, Battle of the Bastards and The Winds of Winter. Sapochnik will direct the pilot and probably another episode or two, Fansided noted.

According to Entertainment Weekly, House of the Dragon has got new cast members – Olivia Cooke, Emma D'Arcy, and Matt Smith. Olivia Cooke, Emma D'Arcy, and Matt Smith will play as Alicent Hightower, Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen and Prince Daemon Targaryen respectively.

House of the Dragon is based on George R.R. Martin's 2019 book Fire and Blood. The story of the House Targaryen set 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones. House of the Dragon will go into production in England in 2021 and is likely to debut on HBO in 2022. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the HBO series.

