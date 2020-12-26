Left Menu
Development News Edition

Priyanka Chopra Jonas wishes happy holidays with 'perfect' picture

Wishing happy holidays to her fans, actor Priyanka Chopra shared an adorable picture with her husband Nick Jonas and pet dog Diana, on Saturday (local time).

ANI | London | Updated: 26-12-2020 16:54 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 16:54 IST
Priyanka Chopra Jonas wishes happy holidays with 'perfect' picture
Priyanka Chopra with husband Nick Jonas and pet dog Diana (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Wishing happy holidays to her fans, actor Priyanka Chopra shared an adorable picture with her husband Nick Jonas and pet dog Diana, on Saturday (local time). 'Global star' Chopra who is celebrating her holidays in London, took to Instagram to treat her fans with a delightful picture.

With the post that accumulated more than one billion likes within a few hours of being posted, the 'Desi-girl' wrote, "Perfect From our family to yours, happy holidays and a happy, healthy New Year. @nickjonas @diariesofdiana," using a red heart emoticon. Giving major fashion goals as always, the 'Barfi' star yet again amazed her fans with her stylish shoe patterned golden drop earrings.

Meanwhile, on a professional note, Priyanka was last seen in 'The Sky Is Pink' sharing screen space with actor Farhan Akhtar. She will next be seen alongside actor Rajkummar Rao in 'The White Tiger'. The actor is currently shooting for 'Text For You' which also features Celine Dion and Sam Heugalonhan in the lead roles. Apart from that, she will also be seen in 'Matrix 4' also starring Keanu Reeves. (ANI)

TRENDING

Antibodies target different part of coronavirus in severe COVID-19 cases: Study

Odd News Roundup: Christmas cheer with taxi driver and canine; aquarium gets surprise Santa visit and more

3 UN peacekeepers killed, 2 injured in attack in Central African Republic

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine distribution started in Canada by FedEX, Innomar Strategies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Philippines evaluating emergency use for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine

The Philippines is evaluating the emergency use of Pfizer Incs COVID-19 vaccine, the presidential spokesman said on Saturday. Pfizer was the first company to seek the Philippine regulators approval for emergency use of its coronavirus vacci...

PM to inaugurate India's first-ever driverless DMRC metro on Dec 28

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Indias first-ever driverless train operations on Delhi Metros Magenta Line Janakpuri West - Botanical Garden on December 28 at 11 am via video conferencing. Prime Minister will also inaugurate th...

Maha: One UK returnee tests coronavirus positive in Dombivli

One of the over 50 persons, who returned to the Kalyan Dombivli region in Maharashtras Thane district from the UK in the last one month, has tested COVID- 19 positive, the authorities said on Saturday. As many as 55 persons have returned to...

Maharashtra: 2 dead in road accident in Thane city

Two people were killed in a hit-and-run accident in Kapurbawdi area of Thane city, police saidon SaturdayMohammad Ansari 37 and Firoz Ansari 26, residentsof Manpada, were traveling on a motorcycle when a vehicle hitthem from behind on Y Bri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020