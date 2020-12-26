Wentworth Season 9 to air on Netflix after a day of its finale, what more we know

Wentworth Season 9 is expected to air in mid 2021 after confirmation that the final twenty episode will be split up over two years. Wentworth Season 9 will have 10 episodes and is expected to be the final season of the series.

We all know that Wentworth Season 8 was the penultimate season, which means the upcoming Season 9 will mark end to the globally popular Australian TV drama series.

Wentworth is returning for Season 9 in 2021. It will also be on Netflix in multiple regions. The ninth season was commissioned alongside the eight and is set to be the final season. As Season 5 to 8 premiered on Netflix just one day after the respective season's finale aired in Australia, we expect the series to abide by the same timetable for Season 9.

Here are the cast of Wentworth Season 9: Kate Atkinson as Industries Manager Vera Bennett, Jacquie Brennan as Deputy Governor Linda Miles, Katrina Milosevic as Sue "Boomer" Jenkins, Robbie Magasiva as Governor Will Jackson, Leah Purcell as Rita Connors, Susie Porter as Marie Winter, Pamela Rabe as Joan Ferguson, Bernard Curry as Jake Stewart, David de Lautour as Greg Miller, Rarriwuy Hick as Ruby Mitchell, Zoe Terakes as Rebecca 'Reb' Keane, Kate Jenkinson as Allie Novak, Jane Hall as Ann Reynolds, Vivienne Awosoga as Judy Bryant, and Kate Box as Lou Kelly.

The synopsis or plot for Wentworth Season 9 is yet to be disclosed. According to some sources, the production for ninth season was little bit affected in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic. Almost all the entertainment projects were stopped and postponed for indefinite time. The good news is that the coronavirus pandemic has not affected the production for Season 9 much as the maximum part of it was earlier accomplished.

The upcoming Wentworth Season 9 will see may turns and twists, considering the fact it should be a memorable in the minds of global viewers. Reb discovers in the final episode that someone has stolen the money he and Lou have been saving for his gender reassignment surgery. Acting on false reports, he attacked Allie, but fortunately for her, Winter comes to her rescue and warns the guards by pressing the buzzer, The Cinemaholic reported.

We need to wait for some time to get a few hints on Wentworth Season 9's plot. The imminent final season is expected to be aired in the mid of 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Australian television series.

Also Read: The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 8 synopsis revealed, more on episode 7