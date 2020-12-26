Left Menu
Development News Edition

Wentworth Season 9 to air on Netflix after a day of its finale, what more we know

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 26-12-2020 18:46 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 18:46 IST
Wentworth Season 9 to air on Netflix after a day of its finale, what more we know
We all know that Wentworth Season 8 was the penultimate season, which means the upcoming Season 9 will mark end to the globally popular Australian TV drama series. Image Credit: Facebook / Wentworth

Wentworth Season 9 is expected to air in mid 2021 after confirmation that the final twenty episode will be split up over two years. Wentworth Season 9 will have 10 episodes and is expected to be the final season of the series.

We all know that Wentworth Season 8 was the penultimate season, which means the upcoming Season 9 will mark end to the globally popular Australian TV drama series.

Wentworth is returning for Season 9 in 2021. It will also be on Netflix in multiple regions. The ninth season was commissioned alongside the eight and is set to be the final season. As Season 5 to 8 premiered on Netflix just one day after the respective season's finale aired in Australia, we expect the series to abide by the same timetable for Season 9.

Here are the cast of Wentworth Season 9: Kate Atkinson as Industries Manager Vera Bennett, Jacquie Brennan as Deputy Governor Linda Miles, Katrina Milosevic as Sue "Boomer" Jenkins, Robbie Magasiva as Governor Will Jackson, Leah Purcell as Rita Connors, Susie Porter as Marie Winter, Pamela Rabe as Joan Ferguson, Bernard Curry as Jake Stewart, David de Lautour as Greg Miller, Rarriwuy Hick as Ruby Mitchell, Zoe Terakes as Rebecca 'Reb' Keane, Kate Jenkinson as Allie Novak, Jane Hall as Ann Reynolds, Vivienne Awosoga as Judy Bryant, and Kate Box as Lou Kelly.

The synopsis or plot for Wentworth Season 9 is yet to be disclosed. According to some sources, the production for ninth season was little bit affected in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic. Almost all the entertainment projects were stopped and postponed for indefinite time. The good news is that the coronavirus pandemic has not affected the production for Season 9 much as the maximum part of it was earlier accomplished.

The upcoming Wentworth Season 9 will see may turns and twists, considering the fact it should be a memorable in the minds of global viewers. Reb discovers in the final episode that someone has stolen the money he and Lou have been saving for his gender reassignment surgery. Acting on false reports, he attacked Allie, but fortunately for her, Winter comes to her rescue and warns the guards by pressing the buzzer, The Cinemaholic reported.

We need to wait for some time to get a few hints on Wentworth Season 9's plot. The imminent final season is expected to be aired in the mid of 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Australian television series.

Also Read: The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 8 synopsis revealed, more on episode 7

TRENDING

3 UN peacekeepers killed, 2 injured in attack in Central African Republic

Antibodies target different part of coronavirus in severe COVID-19 cases: Study

Odd News Roundup: Christmas cheer with taxi driver and canine; aquarium gets surprise Santa visit and more

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine distribution started in Canada by FedEX, Innomar Strategies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Japan bans new entries of foreigners after virus variant arrives

Japan on Saturday said it would temporarily ban non-resident foreign nationals from entering the country as it tightens its borders following the detection of a new, highly infectious variant of the coronavirus. The ban will take effect fro...

Christmas party: 200 booked for flouting COVID-19 norms

Paying scant regard to the COVID-19 health protocol, hundreds of people gathered at nearby Pozhiyoor beach for a Christmas party on the night of December 25, following which a casewas registered against 200 people, police said. The DJ party...

RLP convenor Hanuman Beniwal announces split from NDA over farm laws

Rashtriya Loktantrik Party RLP convenor and Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal on Saturday announced a split from the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance NDA over the Centres new farm laws. I am not stuck with Fevicol with the NDA. Today, I separat...

Court rebukes police for 'manhandling' murder accused during his arrest

A court here rebuked the Delhi Police on Saturday after it was informed that police personnel allegedly manhandled a murder accused and took him away in a car from the Tihar Jail compound, where he had gone to surrender. The accused was sub...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020