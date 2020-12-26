Left Menu
Development News Edition

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 8 synopsis revealed, more on episode 7

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vancouver | Updated: 26-12-2020 17:50 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 17:50 IST
The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 8 synopsis revealed, more on episode 7
The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 showed Alex Lagina pondering over the decision to dive down into the Atlantic to investigate a mysterious roadway. Image Credit: Twitter / Curse of Oak Island

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episodes are released every Tuesday. Many interesting things popped up in the previous episode 7 titled 'Mounting Evidence'. Read further to know more including what you can see in episode 8.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 shows how the team has been researching the fact that there may be a burnt ship buried in the murky depths of the swamp. The team already tested multiple seismic scans that portray evidence of strange anomaly.

The team led by the Lagina brothers believes there may be a Spanish galleon packed with treasure lying at the bottom of the pit. The team further discovers a roadway to the see in the previous episode titled 'Mounting Evidence'.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 showed Alex Lagina pondering over the decision to dive down into the Atlantic to investigate a mysterious roadway. The team loses communication with him for a short time.

The discovery of a roadway to the sea in Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 7 makes them believe that the seafarers might have used this path to unload treasure. With the discovery of a potbelly stove piece, the experts are now sure that it belongs to the sunken ship.

Some wondered, what Meaww noted, why Peter remained deadpan while trying to communicate with his cousin who was searching the depths of the Atlantic. "I'd have thought Peter would sound more excited about his cousin being alive after all... #OakIslandCursers #CurseOfOakIsland," one wrote. "Peter's like, 'I'm not giving Uncle Marty the bad news, nuh uh...' #OakIslandCursers #CurseOfOakIsland," another wrote.

Here's the synopsis of The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 8 'High On The Bog' – Discovery of a possible slipway in the swamp reinforces the team's eagerness to excavate further; the team is shocked when they learn Zena's map may have been pointing to the elusive Treasure Vault all along.

Never miss the airing of The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 8 on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at 9/8c on the History Channel. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the imminent episodes.

Also Read: What twists you can see in story if Prison Break comes back with Season 6

TRENDING

Antibodies target different part of coronavirus in severe COVID-19 cases: Study

3 UN peacekeepers killed, 2 injured in attack in Central African Republic

Odd News Roundup: Christmas cheer with taxi driver and canine; aquarium gets surprise Santa visit and more

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine distribution started in Canada by FedEX, Innomar Strategies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Brexit trade deal published as UK calls for end to 'ugly' divisions

Britain on Saturday published the text of its narrow trade agreement with the European Union just five days before it exits one of the worlds biggest trading blocs in its most momentous global shift since the loss of empire.The text include...

DLF rental arm to buy Hines stake in commercial project in Gurugram for Rs 780 cr

Realty major DLFs rental arm DCCDL has agreed to acquire the entire 52 percent stake of US-based Hines in a premium commercial project in Gurugram for Rs 780 crore. In a regulatory filing late last night, DLF informed that its joint venture...

Five Naxals arrested in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district

Five Naxals allegedly involved in planting improvised explosive devices IEDs to target security forces have been arrested from Chhattisgarhs Sukma district, police said on Saturday. According to the police, the arrested ultras were also inv...

Celebrity DJ Shadow Dubai Rocks Varanasi at Prohibition Week Christmas Bash

Hundreds of people kicked off week-long celebrations on Christmas night at Varanasis The 3rd Floor Bar Stock Exchange to herald the new year 2021 with celebrity DJ Shadow Dubai. The award-winning superstar Bollywood DJ caused quite a stir a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020