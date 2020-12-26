The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 8 synopsis revealed, more on episode 7

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episodes are released every Tuesday. Many interesting things popped up in the previous episode 7 titled 'Mounting Evidence'. Read further to know more including what you can see in episode 8.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 shows how the team has been researching the fact that there may be a burnt ship buried in the murky depths of the swamp. The team already tested multiple seismic scans that portray evidence of strange anomaly.

The team led by the Lagina brothers believes there may be a Spanish galleon packed with treasure lying at the bottom of the pit. The team further discovers a roadway to the see in the previous episode titled 'Mounting Evidence'.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 showed Alex Lagina pondering over the decision to dive down into the Atlantic to investigate a mysterious roadway. The team loses communication with him for a short time.

The discovery of a roadway to the sea in Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 7 makes them believe that the seafarers might have used this path to unload treasure. With the discovery of a potbelly stove piece, the experts are now sure that it belongs to the sunken ship.

Some wondered, what Meaww noted, why Peter remained deadpan while trying to communicate with his cousin who was searching the depths of the Atlantic. "I'd have thought Peter would sound more excited about his cousin being alive after all... #OakIslandCursers #CurseOfOakIsland," one wrote. "Peter's like, 'I'm not giving Uncle Marty the bad news, nuh uh...' #OakIslandCursers #CurseOfOakIsland," another wrote.

Here's the synopsis of The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 8 'High On The Bog' – Discovery of a possible slipway in the swamp reinforces the team's eagerness to excavate further; the team is shocked when they learn Zena's map may have been pointing to the elusive Treasure Vault all along.

Never miss the airing of The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 8 on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at 9/8c on the History Channel. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the imminent episodes.

