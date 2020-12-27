Left Menu
Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrate one year anniversary of 'Good Newwz'

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-12-2020 15:55 IST | Created: 27-12-2020 15:51 IST

Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan on Sunday took a walk down memory lane to mark the one-year anniversary of their blockbuster film Good Newwz. Hope the coming year brings with it lots of GoodNewwz 1YearOfGoodNewwz, the actor wrote on Twitter.Kumar also shared an old behind-the-scenes video in which can be seen performing a dance step for the films song Sauda Khara Khara.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-12-2020 15:55 IST | Created: 27-12-2020 15:51 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: IANS

Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan on Sunday took a walk down memory lane to mark the one-year anniversary of their blockbuster film ''Good Newwz''. Directed by debutant Raj Mehta, ''Good Newwz'' revolved around two couples' tryst with in vitro fertilisation. The comedy, which released on December 27, 2019, also featured Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani.

After a year full of ups and downs, Kumar said he hopes 2021 brings a lot of 'Good Newwz'. ''If I were to describe the year gone by, that's exactly how it would be... topsy-turvy with some ups and downs but eventually we managed to hold on. Hope the coming year brings with it lots of #GoodNewwz #1YearOfGoodNewwz,'' the actor wrote on Twitter.

Kumar also shared an old behind-the-scenes video in which can be seen performing a dance step for the film's song ''Sauda Khara Khara''. Khan thanked the cast and crew of the film for a ''wonderful'' time on sets.

''This day last year... the biggest blockbuster... thank you @raj_a_mehta, @karanjohar, @akshaykumar, @diljitdosanjh, @kiaraaliaadvani for such wonderful memories. Let's do this again soon. #GoodNewwz #1YearOfGoodNewwz,'' she captioned the photo on Instagram. Mehta also thanked the team for giving him a day that ''changed'' his life. ''A team that made me look good one year ago. Often question if I deserved it, but as long as I can manage to get a similar bunch together and have as much fun in the process, I think I'll be safe,'' the director wrote on Instagram.

Dharma Productions, the banner behind ''Good Newwz'', shared a sneak-peak from the film, celebrating its one year anniversary. ''A story that started with a 'spam' mix-up and became the biggest goof-up that brought smiles on many faces! Celebrating the first birthday of this wholesome entertainer,' the post shared on the production house's official Twitter handle read. Also starring Adil Hussain and Tisca Chopra, the film grossed over Rs 318 crore worldwide.

