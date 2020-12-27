Rajinikanth's health improves, discharged from hospital

Superstar Rajinikanth, who suffered from high blood pressure, was on Sunday discharged from a hospital in Hyderabad, following improvement in his condition after three days of treatment, authorities said. Later, the 70-year old Rajinikanth took a flight to Chennai and reached his Poes Garden home where he is set to take rest for at least a week as per doctors' advice.

Earlier in the day, a bulletin from Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad, where he was camping for the shoot of his new film Annaatthe,' said his blood pressure has been stabilised and he was much better. ''In view of his improved medical condition, he has been discharged from the hospital today,'' said the hospital.

The actor was admitted to the hospital on December 25 with severe hypertension and exhaustion and he was placed under close medical supervision and treated by a team of doctors. In addition to medication and diet, Rajinikanth has been advised complete bed rest for one week to help avoid stress in view of his post-kidney transplant status, labile hypertension and age.

Also, he has been told to regularly monitor his blood pressure and ensure minimal physical activity. He has also been counselled to avoid any activity that may increase the risk of contracting COVID-19.

Rajinikanth was in the Telangana capital since December 13 to shoot for his next Tamil film, 'Annaatthe,' a Sun Pictures production. He isolated himself after four of the crew members tested COVID-19 positive days ago.

The superstar, however, tested negative. The actor had early this month announced he would launch his political party in January ahead of the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.