Man charged with murder, attempted murder after 3 killed in Illinois shooting

Three males, aged 73, 69 and 65, were killed and three other people were wounded in the shooting at a bowling alley on Saturday, Rockford police said on Sunday. The three wounded included a 14-year-old male who was transferred to a hospital and was in stable condition, a 16-year-old female who was treated and released, and a 62-year-old male who was in critical condition, the statement added.

Reuters | Updated: 28-12-2020 12:02 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 12:02 IST
A 37-year-old man has been charged with first degree murder and attempted first degree murder following a shooting in Rockford, Illinois, in which three people were killed, police said. Three males, aged 73, 69 and 65, were killed and three other people were wounded in the shooting at a bowling alley on Saturday, Rockford police said on Sunday.

The three wounded included a 14-year-old male who was transferred to a hospital and was in stable condition, a 16-year-old female who was treated and released, and a 62-year-old male who was in critical condition, the statement added. Police said that the act appeared to be random, with no immediately clear connection between the victims and the alleged gunmen, who was a Florida resident with the name Duke Webb.

