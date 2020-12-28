Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iggy Azalea to give ex Playboi Carti another chance for their son

Australia-born rapper and songwriter Amethyst Amelia Kelly, professionally known by her stage name Iggy Azalea, has said that she is giving her ex Playboi Carti another chance to "do things right" with their baby son Onyx.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 28-12-2020 19:36 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 19:36 IST
Iggy Azalea to give ex Playboi Carti another chance for their son
Iggy Azalea with her son Onyx (Image Courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Australia-born rapper and songwriter Amethyst Amelia Kelly, professionally known by her stage name Iggy Azalea, has said that she is giving her ex Playboi Carti another chance to "do things right" with their baby son Onyx. The 30-year-old rapper slammed Carti for missing out on their son's first Christmas.

According to E! News, the 'Fancy' rapper slammed her ex Playboi Carti for not spending the holidays with their son and also for allegedly cheating on her. Iggy gave further details about her breakup with Playboi which she had announced last year. As per E! News, while responding to a fan who urged the rapper to not fall back into the trap, she said, "Girl I said he's being accountable and we are giving him a chance to do right by his son - Not a chance to do right by me, ain't no take backs on that!"

She added, "We done, Forever. Ever. Everrrr. Never everrr. Again. No. Nope. F--k no." In her original Twitter spree, Iggy had accused Playboi Carti of prioritising the release party for his new album 'Whole Lotta Red' over spending time with his 9-month-old son. (ANI)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Central African Republic votes under threat; Turkish parliament passes associations oversight and more

Italy kicks off vaccinations against COVID-19 in Rome

FACTBOX-European Union launches its COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Nashville explosion investigation prompts FBI to search home

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'Cyber Yodha' to train people to fight cyber crime launched

In a first in Telangana, Cyber Yoddha, a program aimed at creating awareness and empowering citizens by training them to fight cybercrimes, was launched by the Rachakonda Police Commissionerate here on Monday. It was launched in collaborati...

Health Ministry launches India's first fully indigenous pneumococcal vaccine

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan Monday inaugurated Indias first Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine PCV in a bid to prevent about 67,800 child mortality under 5 years of age in India from pneumococcal diseases every year. The vaccine is deve...

Russia labels veteran rights activist, four others, media 'foreign agents'

Russias Ministry of Justice added five people, including veteran rights activist Lev Ponomaryov, to its list of media foreign agents on Monday, the first time individuals have been targeted under legislation used against media outlets. Russ...

Flaw revealed in model used to evaluate lockdowns: Study

During a recent study researchers found a fundamental shortcoming in the model which was developed to evaluate the effect of different measures used to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Swedish researchers from Lund University and other i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020