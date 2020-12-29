Tom Cruise to resume shooting for 'Mission: Impossible 7' in UK

Actor Tom Cruise is all set to resume shooting for his much-awaited flick 'Mission: Impossible 7' at Longcross Film Studios in the United Kingdom. According to Variety, Cruise is back in the UK after a Christmas break Stateside, with production venue shifting from Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden to Longcross.

Cruise has returned to the UK at a time when it is being hit by a devastating wave of Covid infections. The film is expected to finish principal filming at the Longcross studio. The studio falls under Tier 4 which means it has the highest level of restrictions but film productions are allowed under strict protocols, as per Variety.

The 58-year-old actor made headlines at the last schedule of the film when he expressed his frustration at crew members who were not following the social distancing norms. Production for 'Mission: Impossible 7' got delayed after 12 people tested positive on the Italy sets in October. The production was then moved to the UK in December.

The much-anticipated Christopher McQuarrie directorial is scheduled to release on November 19, 2021. (ANI)