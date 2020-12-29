George Lopez boards cast of Dito Montiel's 'Afterwards'
Actor-comedian George Lopez has joined the cast of dramatic thriller Afterwards. The story focuses on a fathers struggle to deal with the death of his daughter, which leads him on a quest for truth as well as justice against corruption and small-town politics.Angel Oak Films is producing the project and has already sold foreign rights.PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 29-12-2020 11:02 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 11:02 IST
Actor-comedian George Lopez has joined the cast of dramatic thriller ''Afterwards''. According to Variety, details of Lopez' role in the Dito Montiel-directed movie are not out yet. The cast also features actor Aaron Eckhart and Terrence Howard.
Production was supposed to begin earlier this year, but was delayed due to COVID-19, and will now start soon in California. The story focuses on a father's struggle to deal with the death of his daughter, which leads him on a quest for truth as well as justice against corruption and small-town politics.
Angel Oak Films is producing the project and has already sold foreign rights. Lionsgate Grindhouse is distributing the film in North America..
