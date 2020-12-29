Left Menu
Sex Education 3 updates: Jemima Kirke, Dua Saleh, Jason Isaacs join Netflix series

Updated: 29-12-2020 12:50 IST
Sex Education 3 updates: Jemima Kirke, Dua Saleh, Jason Isaacs join Netflix series
On September 9 this year, Netflix announced over Twitter that the filming of Sex Education Season 3 was officially on production. Image Credit: Twitter / Netflix Diaries

The avid viewers of Sex Education are eagerly waiting to know, what will happen in the third season. Sex Education Season 3 is about to stream in summer 2021. Read further to get the latest updates on this imminent Netflix comedy-drama television series.

On September 9 this year, Netflix announced over Twitter that the filming of Sex Education Season 3 was officially under production. Netflix shared a video of various cast members, including Gillian Anderson, Asa Butterfield, Chris Jenks, Connor Swindells, Jojo Macari, Chinenye Ezeudu, Tanya Reynolds, and Chaneil Kular, safely headed back to set in proper PPE. You can check the tweet below:

While, there's no official announcement on the episode-counts in Sex Education Season 3, still the third season seems to have eight episodes as the first and second seasons consisted of eight episodes.

Netflix took to Twitter to introduce the viewers with the new cast members in Sex Education Season 3. Girl's actress Jemima Kirke is joining as Headmistress Hope. Dua Saleh will play the role of Cal, a nonbinary student at Moordale. In addition, the 'Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets' actor Jason Isaacs will perform as Peter Groff.

Sex Education Season 2 revealed the unexpected pregnancy of Jean Milburn (played by Gillian Anderson). She was shocked by this news. Sex Education Season 3 may solve this cliffhanger, whether at this age Jean Milburn will terminate her pregnancy or not. Many loose ends were left and the series creator will be coming up with an amazing storyline that will also resolve previous unanswered spots.

Sex Education Season 3 won't mark end to the Netflix series. According to Laurie Nunn, the series creator, the third season would not bring the conclusion to the story. Nunn said that the series would not continue for many years as some cast members are compelled to get involved in other projects. This surely means we will have at least another chance to amuse with Sex Education Season 4.

There's no official release date of Sex Education Season 3. We will keep updating new posts. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get latest updates on the Netflix series.

