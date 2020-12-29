Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tessa Thompson confirms Michael B Jordan will direct 'Creed 3'

Asked if Jordan was turning director with Creed 3, the actor told MTV News, He is directing the next Creed. Jordan was also named People magazines Sexiest Man Alive 2020 and Thompson said she is yet to talk to him about the title.I havent talked to him about it because Im gonna pretend it hasnt happened.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 29-12-2020 15:30 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 15:16 IST
Tessa Thompson confirms Michael B Jordan will direct 'Creed 3'
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Actor Tessa Thompson has confirmed that her ''Creed'' co-star Michael B Jordan will direct the third installment in the sports drama film series. There were reports that Jordan will both reprise his role as boxer Adonis Creed and also helm the new film for MGM Studios.

Thompson is also set to return as Bianca, a singer-songwriter with progressive hearing loss and Adonis' girlfriend who becomes his fiancee by the end of ''Creed II'', which released in 2018. Asked if Jordan was turning director with ''Creed 3'', the actor told MTV News, ''He is directing the next 'Creed'.'' Jordan was also named People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive 2020 and Thompson said she is yet to talk to him about the title.

''I haven't talked to him about it because I'm gonna pretend it hasn't happened. ''We're gonna make another 'Creed' very soon, and I don't need the 'Sexiest Man Alive' to... you know what I mean, I just don't need it. I don't need any of it. It's too much for me to shoulder. It's too much for me to handle. I'm proud of him,'' she said. The actor, who recently starred in ''Sylvie's Love'' opposite Nnamdi Asomugha, said she will ask Jordan to ''dial down the sexiness'' on the sets of ''Creed 3''.

''We're not going to make it until later in the year. Who knows what happens? I don't know if he will still be the 'Sexiest Man Alive' in six months. It could be Nnamdi,'' she added. ''Sylvie's Love'', a period drama, released on Amazon Prime Video on Christmas Day.

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3: Netflix spokesperson says ‘may be in five years’

Is Prison Break Season 6 under development once again?

AT&T aims to restore all service by end of Sunday after Nashville blast

Novavax's COVID vaccine to be studied in the US

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Re-invent the audio entertainment experience with the new advanced Philips Audio range of products

Announces new tower speakers SPA1140 and SPA1100 with 2.0 Channel Stereo Introduces TAE1205BK In-ear wireless headphones with 7 hours of playtime and IPX4 design Launches BT2003GY and TAS1505BK in the Bluetooth speaker category NEW DELHI...

Consistent decline in number of new COVID cases, active cases and deaths is reassuring at a time when several nations are facing crisis: Govt.

Consistent decline in number of new COVID cases, active cases and deaths is reassuring at a time when several nations are facing crisis Govt....

Greece hoping for tourism recovery from summer 2021 after pandemic slump

Greeces tourism sector is expected to recover next summer following a dramatic fall in revenues due to the coronavirus pandemic this year, a senior industry official said on Tuesday. Tourism is the main driver of Greeces economy, accounting...

PMC Bank scam case: Sanjay Raut's wife seeks time till January 5 to appear before ED

Shiv Sena lawmaker Sanjay Rauts wife Varsha Raut will not appear before Enforcement Directorate ED today in connection with the Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative PMC Bank scam case. She has sought time from the agency till January 5, 2021...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020