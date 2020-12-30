Left Menu
Karisma Kapoor marks last 2 days of the year with holiday photo

Reminiscing about an exotic trip as the year 2020 comes to an end, actor Karisma Kapoor on Wednesday marked the last days of 2020 by sharing a stunning all smiles picture.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 30-12-2020 12:52 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 12:52 IST
Karisma Kapoor (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Reminiscing about an exotic trip as the year 2020 comes to an end, actor Karisma Kapoor on Wednesday marked the last days of 2020 by sharing a stunning all smiles picture. The 'Raja Hindustani' actor hopped on to Instagram and shared a photograph from an outing on a cruise.

The photograph sees Kapoor sporting a comfortable look. Dressed in a white loosely fitted shirt and blue denim, the actor accessorised her look with a pair of black chunky shades. Sporting a no make up look with red-tinted lipstick, the actor looked mesmerising as her luscious locks blow with the air. The 'Zubeidaa' star captioned the picture as, "Last 2 days of 2020 (with a folded hands emoticon)."

Of late, the actor has been quite active on social media and has been updating fans on her activities by posting pictures and videos. Earlier, Karisma Kapoor shared a stunning collage of her pictures while she was snapped at the airport by paparazzi. (ANI)

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

