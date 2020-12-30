Left Menu
Development News Edition

SAG AFTRA says most productions will remain on hiatus until mid-January amid COVID-19

The Screen Actors Guild - American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) president Gabrielle Carteris and national executive director David White on Tuesday (local time) posted a message to the labour union website with an update to COVID-19 filming protocols amid the current surge in cases.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 30-12-2020 16:04 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 16:04 IST
SAG AFTRA says most productions will remain on hiatus until mid-January amid COVID-19
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Screen Actors Guild - American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) president Gabrielle Carteris and national executive director David White on Tuesday (local time) posted a message to the labour union website with an update to COVID-19 filming protocols amid the current surge in cases. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the note read, before acknowledging the concern and need to take immediate action, "We are writing to let you know that we are closely monitoring the recent surge in COVID-19 infections along with the reported lack of intensive care unit (ICU) beds throughout the state of California and particularly in Los Angeles County."

The message outlined, "Most entertainment productions will remain on hiatus until the second or third week of January if not later. This means that the number of our member performers working on sets right now is reduced. Our safety protocols ensure appropriate precautions for the holiday hiatus period including additional time for testing prior to the resumption of production." The labour union will continue monitoring the situation in connection with public health officials. It urged all members to remain vigilant and "adhere to safety principals to protect yourselves, your families, communities and colleagues."

Along with the reminder to frequently wash hands and maintain social distancing, a link was given to SAG-AFTRA's list of COVID-19 safety tips. As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, earlier on Tuesday, the regional stay-at-home order was extended in California, with no specific end date.

Additionally, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on December 24 sent an update to local film industry members with a reminder to exercise caution and "strongly consider pausing work for a few weeks during this catastrophic surge in COVID cases." Los Angeles on Tuesday issued a media advisory detailing the availability of new permits when the new year begins, noting that the film industry is "highly invested" in efforts to control COVID-19 as demonstrated by the strict safety protocols that have been in place thus far.

According to L.A. Public Health, there are currently 12,979 new COVID-19 cases in L.A. County and over 7,181 people are hospitalised. (ANI)

Also Read: David Gordon Green in talks to helm 'Exorcist' sequel

TRENDING

Germany says it needs third COVID vaccine to make inoculation universal

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

One Piece Chapter 1000 set to be out on Jan 3, flashback of Portgas D. Ace, Yamato

Over 2.1 million in US receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi HC notice to Jindal Steel on RBI's plea over transfer of money to foreign subsidiary

The Division Bench of Delhi High Court has issued a notice to Jindal Steel and Power Ltd on a plea moved by the Reserve Bank of India challenging single judge bench order in a matter related to the JSPLs transfer of money to its foreign sub...

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Tripathi to lead Maharashtra; Kedar, Ruturaj in squad

Flamboyant batsman Rahul Tripathi will lead a 20-member Maharashtra squad at the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy National T20 Championships, which will kick off the 2020-21 domestic season next month. The Maharashtra Cricket Association on Wednesda...

UK rolls out Astra/Oxford COVID vaccine after world-first approval

Britain on Wednesday became the first country in the world to approve a coronavirus vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca, hoping that rapid action would help it stem a surge of infections driven by a highly contagious vari...

Blast at Yemen's Aden airport as new Cabinet members land

A large explosion struck the airport in the southern Yemeni city of Aden as a plane carrying the newly formed Cabinet landed there, security officials said. The source of the blast was not immediately clear. There were no reports of casualt...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020