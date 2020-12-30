SAG AFTRA says most productions will remain on hiatus until mid-January amid COVID-19

The Screen Actors Guild - American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) president Gabrielle Carteris and national executive director David White on Tuesday (local time) posted a message to the labour union website with an update to COVID-19 filming protocols amid the current surge in cases. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the note read, before acknowledging the concern and need to take immediate action, "We are writing to let you know that we are closely monitoring the recent surge in COVID-19 infections along with the reported lack of intensive care unit (ICU) beds throughout the state of California and particularly in Los Angeles County."

The message outlined, "Most entertainment productions will remain on hiatus until the second or third week of January if not later. This means that the number of our member performers working on sets right now is reduced. Our safety protocols ensure appropriate precautions for the holiday hiatus period including additional time for testing prior to the resumption of production." The labour union will continue monitoring the situation in connection with public health officials. It urged all members to remain vigilant and "adhere to safety principals to protect yourselves, your families, communities and colleagues."

Along with the reminder to frequently wash hands and maintain social distancing, a link was given to SAG-AFTRA's list of COVID-19 safety tips. As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, earlier on Tuesday, the regional stay-at-home order was extended in California, with no specific end date.

Additionally, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on December 24 sent an update to local film industry members with a reminder to exercise caution and "strongly consider pausing work for a few weeks during this catastrophic surge in COVID cases." Los Angeles on Tuesday issued a media advisory detailing the availability of new permits when the new year begins, noting that the film industry is "highly invested" in efforts to control COVID-19 as demonstrated by the strict safety protocols that have been in place thus far.

According to L.A. Public Health, there are currently 12,979 new COVID-19 cases in L.A. County and over 7,181 people are hospitalised. (ANI)

