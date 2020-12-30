Left Menu
Actor Kiara Advani, who is currently vacationing in the Maldives, on Wednesday, treated her fans to a steaming picture of herself from the beachside expressing that she is eyeing 2021.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2020 21:00 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 20:59 IST
Kiara Advani eyes 2021 from Maldives beaches
Actor Kiara Advani (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Kiara Advani, who is currently vacationing in the Maldives, on Wednesday, treated her fans to a steaming picture of herself from the beachside expressing that she is eyeing 2021. The 'Kabir Singh' actor took to Instagram to share her stunning picture facing the sea. She adorned shimmery golden coloured backless dress and a jute hat in her hand.

The 'Fugly' actor chose to keep her hair loose as they flow wind the wind with the scenic blue sea forming the perfect backdrop to the picture. "Lookin at you 2021," she wrote in the caption indicating that she will be ringing in the year in the Maldives.

This comes two days after Advani wrapped up the shoot for Raj Mehta's 'Jug Jug Jeeyo.' She had been shooting for the film in Chandigarh. (ANI)

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

