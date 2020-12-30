Dr Sheetal Amte suicide: autopsy report says death caused by `choking'

The autopsy report of social worker Dr Sheetal Amte-Karajgi who died by suicide a month ago mentions the cause of death as ''choking'', a senior police official said here on Wednesday. No evidence of any forcible entry by another person in the room, strangulation or use of force came to light during the probe, he said.

Probe revealed that she had made inquiries about certain lethal injections which are given to dogs, said Superintendent of Police Arvind Salve. Dr Sheetal (39), the granddaughter of renowned social worker late Baba Amte and CEO of the Maharogi Sewa Samiti, was found dead at her house at Varoda in Maharashtra on November 30.

She took the extreme step following a public spat with other members of the Amte family over the management of Maharogi Seva Samiti, a social service organization founded by Baba Amte. The post-mortem report gave the cause of death as ''choking, however viscera and hisopathological samples preserved'', the SP said here on Wednesday.

Marks of intravenous injections were also noticed on her right hand, as per the report. A few days before her death, she had asked a local pharmacist whether lethal injections for dogs were available and said that her dog was suffering from incurable liver disease, the SP said.

The police were still awaiting reports of forensic lab and chemical analysis from Mumbai, the SP said. Dr Sheetal had earlier tried to commit suicide in June at Nagpur by consuming sleeping pills but survived, he said.

She was dealing with mental health issues and was also taking treatment for the same, the police officer said. No evidence of any forcible entry or strangulation came to light during the probe, he said.

She had ordered five injections each of Neocuron, Kesol and Medzol before her death, and police got a Neocuron injection ampule -- used as a muscle relaxant -- and syringe from her room, SP Salve said. No suicide note was found, he added.

''We, however, can not comment on the case until we receive forensic and chemical analysis reports,'' the SP said. PTI COR KRK KRK