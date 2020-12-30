Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man dies in Kota on way back home, mother shocked to death in Delhi

On reaching Kota, Das was rushed to the MBS Hospital in an ambulance waiting for him at the railway station here around midnight but declared brought dead at the hospital, Kota GRP official Kunwar Pal Singh added.Following the tragic developments here, Das friend called up the victims home at Gokulpuri in Delhi and informed his family members about the death, said Singh.

PTI | Kota | Updated: 30-12-2020 23:54 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 23:54 IST
Man dies in Kota on way back home, mother shocked to death in Delhi

An elderly woman died of shock in Delhi after hearing about her 40-year-old son’s death in a train here in Kota on its way to the national capital, police said on Wednesday. Rupam Das, dealing in eggs and bread at Gokulpuri in Delhi, was returning home from Ujjain along with one of his friends after visiting Mahakal temple there when he complained of breathing trouble after having his meal, shortly before the train reached Kota, a Government Railway Police official said. On reaching Kota, Das was rushed to the MBS Hospital in an ambulance waiting for him at the railway station here around midnight but declared “brought dead” at the hospital, Kota GRP official Kunwar Pal Singh added.

Following the tragic developments here, Das’ friend called up the victim’s home at Gokulpuri in Delhi and informed his family members about the death, said Singh. Hearing the news, Das’ mother Jaisri Das Bangali too collapsed and died at her home in Delhi, said Singh, who is also investigating the unnatural death.

Singh said Das’ post-mortem was done at the hospital which has also preserved his viscera and other samples to ascertain the exact cause of death. The news about the death of Das’ mother was conveyed by his wife and brother-in-law who together reached Kota on Wednesday morning to take the body, said Singh.

Police have registered a case under section 174 of the CrPC and probing into the cause of death, Singh added..

TRENDING

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Czechs approve squeezing extra dose from Pfizer vaccine vials

UK to roll out Astra/Oxford COVID vaccine after world-first approval

Germany sees rapid EU approval of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cong leader moves court accusing police of putting him in ‘house arrest’

A local Congress leader on Wednesday moved a Mathura magisterial court accusing police of putting him under house arrest to prevent him from participating in his partys save-cow-save-farmer programme. President Umesh Sharma of the Congress ...

Emergency U.S. authorization for AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine likely in April

The COVID-19 vaccine developed by British drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc and Oxford University will likely be authorized for emergency use in the United States in April, the chief adviser for the U.S. COVID-19 vaccine program said on Wednesday. ...

Ireland extends travel ban for UK, South Africa to Jan. 6

Ireland on Wednesday extended a ban on travel to the country from the United Kingdom and South Africa until Jan. 6 due to the presence of a new more infectious variant of COVID-19, the government said in a statement.Irish officials last wee...

France's new coronavirus infections above 26,000 over 24 hours

The French health ministry reported 26,457 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours on Wednesday, up sharply from 11,395 on Tuesday, and a level unseen since Nov. 18.France, which launched its gradual vaccination campaign Sunday, s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020