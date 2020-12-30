Man dies in Kota on way back home, mother shocked to death in Delhi

An elderly woman died of shock in Delhi after hearing about her 40-year-old son’s death in a train here in Kota on its way to the national capital, police said on Wednesday. Rupam Das, dealing in eggs and bread at Gokulpuri in Delhi, was returning home from Ujjain along with one of his friends after visiting Mahakal temple there when he complained of breathing trouble after having his meal, shortly before the train reached Kota, a Government Railway Police official said. On reaching Kota, Das was rushed to the MBS Hospital in an ambulance waiting for him at the railway station here around midnight but declared “brought dead” at the hospital, Kota GRP official Kunwar Pal Singh added.

Following the tragic developments here, Das’ friend called up the victim’s home at Gokulpuri in Delhi and informed his family members about the death, said Singh. Hearing the news, Das’ mother Jaisri Das Bangali too collapsed and died at her home in Delhi, said Singh, who is also investigating the unnatural death.

Singh said Das’ post-mortem was done at the hospital which has also preserved his viscera and other samples to ascertain the exact cause of death. The news about the death of Das’ mother was conveyed by his wife and brother-in-law who together reached Kota on Wednesday morning to take the body, said Singh.

Police have registered a case under section 174 of the CrPC and probing into the cause of death, Singh added..