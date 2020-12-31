Attack on Titan Chapter 136: What can happen to Armin? Final war can disclose more Titans

The manga aficionados across the world are quite disappointed with the long break before the release of Attack on Titan Chapter 136. According to some sources, the manuscript for Chapter 136 is complete and Hajime Isayama has submitted it to the publishers. Read further to get the latest updates.

Many fans are wondering what can happen to Armin in Attack on Titan Chapter 136. According to the spoilers, Armin will play a vital role in turning the battle results towards the side of the alliance. A Titan kidnapped him with a long jaw what ensured himself that he can't bite his hands and turn into his Titan form.

According to other spoilers of Attack on Titan Chapter 136, Armin will use Annie's ring for turning into the Colossal Titan form. The upcoming chapter can reveal that Armin kills many enemy Titans before he is stopped or controlled by Eren, BlockToro noted.

The manga can expect a plenty of turns and twists in Attack on Titan Chapter 136. Some of them are even taken out of the battle to be safe. Micky reported that Levi could barely move with his leg injury, while a long-tongued Titan took Armin away.

On the other hand, Attack on Titan Chapter 136 will continue with the final Titan war that already started earlier. It will disclose more Titans. There is a big possibility for Zeke and Eren to be featured in the upcoming chapter of Attack on Titan.

The previous Attack on Titan Chapter 135 covered a small portion of the major battle that fans expected to be featured for a good amount of time. Hence, we can say that Chapter 136 will feature the battle in details. It is also possible for Attack on Titan Chapter 137 to continue featuring the battle.

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 is likely to be released on Saturday, January 9, 2021. You can read it on VIZ media, MangaPlus and Shonen Jump official websites and platforms. But you are suggested to wait for the official release of the English version of Attack on Titan Chapter 136. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the imminent chapter.

January 9th - Chapter 136January 10th - The Final Season Episode 5Attack on Titan starting the new year with a bang. pic.twitter.com/c3pqpI4KOd — Attack on Titan Wiki (@AoTWiki) December 27, 2020

Also Read: One Piece Chapter 1000 set to be out on Jan 3, flashback of Portgas D. Ace, Yamato