Kaguya-sama Chapter 213 delayed, manga to focus on Miyuki & Mikado’s friendship

The manga lovers are little bit disappointed as Kaguya-sama Chapter 213 has been delayed. However, this manga sometimes takes a break from releasing its chapters. Read further to know more about it.

Kaguya-sama Chapter 213 is likely to focus on the friendship between Miyuki and Mikado that was teased in the previous Chapter 212. Apart from loving Kaguya, there is no reason why the two boys should fight. It might be possible that Miyuki and Mikado become best friends but things go wrong between them after a love triangle involving Kaguya starts, BlockToro reported.

Fans expected the spoilers of Kaguya-sama Chapter 213 to be out before the end of 2020, but the manga series went on for a hiatus disappointed millions of fans in Japan and other countries. The leaks of raw scans will also be delayed but fans can expect the manga panels to drop on January 5 followed by Chinese scans and English translations.

Miyuki showed his resolve to fight for Kaguya and to do what he can before he leaves Japan to attend Stanford in the previous chapter. Since the manga is already approaching its final arc, it is possible for Kaguya-sama Chapter 213 to present new challenges to further establish how big are the obstacles that Kaguya and Miyuki will have to face.

Aka Akasaka is too busy playing Apex Legends that he forgot to write Kaguya-sama Chapter 213 and asked for a break, which is absolutely not true.

The spoilers for Kaguya-sama Chapter 213 are yet to be revealed followed by the raw scans leaks. You can read it on VIZ media, MangaPlus and Shonen Jump official websites and platforms. But you are suggested to wait for the official release of the English version of Kaguya-sama.

