Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nicki Minaj shares experience of giving birth to baby boy

American-Trinidadian rapper, Nicki Minaj on Wednesday (local time) answered fans' questions about giving birth to her newborn son.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 31-12-2020 23:28 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 23:16 IST
Nicki Minaj shares experience of giving birth to baby boy
American-Trinidadian rapper, Nicki Minaj (Image Courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American-Trinidadian rapper, Nicki Minaj on Wednesday (local time) answered fans' questions about giving birth to her newborn son. According to E! News, the new mommy took to Twitter and in a spontaneous fan Question and Answer shared intimate details of the star's journey into motherhood with her followers. Though the name of her child is not known yet, he is often affectionately called "Papa Bear".

Responding to one of the followers, who asked whether the baby boy kicked a lot during the rapper's pregnancy, "He used to kick me so hard every night at the same time if I did not get up and walk with him," she replied. "He had a full personality in my tummy and knew how to get his way. It was so intriguing to me. He does the same thing now." Another fan asked, "Did Nicki have a natural birth or use an epidural?"

The self-proclaimed Queen of Rap answered that too and tweeted, "Yes, natural vaginal birth w/epidural. I pushed for 2 1/2 hours. Only b/c first the epidural didn't wear off enough for me to feel myself pushing. Once I was able to feel the pain I pushed him on out." The 'Bang Bang' rapper also mentioned her celeb friends who supported her following her pregnancy announcement. Nicki gave birth to her son back in September with her husband Kenneth Petty by her side. (ANI)

TRENDING

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Germany sees rapid EU approval of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

Over 12.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, 2.5 mln administered: U.S. CDC

Czechs approve squeezing extra dose from Pfizer vaccine vials

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Guinea-Bissau: UN chief commits to continued support as peacebuilding office closes

In a statement, Mr. Guterres noted the closure of the Office, which has completed its mandate in keeping with Security Council resolution 2512, and extended his appreciation to the Government and the people of Guinea-Bissau for their stro...

Theaters look to Bond and Black Widow to spark 2021 moviegoing

Movie theater operators, after a year of dismal ticket sales during the pandemic, are hoping a lineup of superheroes, fighter pilots and cinemas most famous spy will help them stage a comeback in 2021.Roughly two-thirds of theaters remain s...

Andhra records 338 new COVID-19 cases

Andhra Pradesh has reported 338 new COVID-19 cases and 4 deaths, according to the official on Thursday. The state COVID nodal officer stated that in the last 24 hours, 61,148 samples were tested in Andhra Pradesh and 338 of them were detect...

Vaccine dry run in four districts of Maharashtra on Jan 2

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Thursday said four districts in the state have been selected for a dry run of the coronavirus vaccine on January 2. Pune, Nagpur, Jalna and Nandurbar have been selected for the dry run, he said in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020