Film 'Poonam' is screening to great applause after winning 2 more awards

BANGALORE, Dec. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Poonam, a 15 mins.' social short produced by Shilpi's Voice & Visuals - Bangalore and Epicreel - Hyderabad has bagged the Special Jury Award for the Best Indian Short Film at the recently concluded Uruvatti International Film Festival and at the International Film Festival of Andaman and Nicobar. Team Poonam would like to thank the festival organisers and members of the respective juries, for rewarding us. In the light and the delight, the producers have decided to begin screening the film to niche audiences and get their take on the film and its message. As a part of this initiative, the first screening of Poonam took place at the Jalsa - Magical Salon Concert Series' very first session, that makes the audience relive the past in the form of baithaks and addas to promote artists and Indian Art and Culture.

Padmashree nominee 2018, Dr. Manjula Raman, CEO, Royal Concorde Group of Schools - Bangalore who was attending the concert said ''Jalsa is a unique experience bringing back reminiscence of yesterday baithaks that celebrating art and artist. The concept of having a small group of rasiks is unique and helps in curating a memorable experience. The ambience, the interaction amongst the invitees, the delicious spread and watching the film in togetherness, in an informal set-up was truly a beautiful experience.'' Dr. Manjula Raman shared the story of a friend similar to the film's story. She cited the woes of ageing and expectations of parents as well as their children. She also emphasized on the need for some crucial changes, the society needs to bring about, in terms of tackling this issue. The audience was the right mix of senior citizens, middle-aged and young people and were moved by the film and Dr. Raman's words. The screening received great accolades from well-known members of the society. One of the recent viewers Biplob Das, HR Advisor - International Institute of Business Studies said, ''Indeed every word is true in the current context, very strong message and nicely put across in the short film format.'' Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1393612/3.jpg Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1393613/Uruvatti.jpg Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1393614/1_Logo.jpg Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1393615/2_Logo.jpg PWR PWR