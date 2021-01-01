Muzaffarnagar: 16-year-old girl found dead at home

A 16-year-old girl was found dead at her home in Arjun Nagar under the New Mandi police station area, an official said on Friday.

According to SHO Yogesh Sharma, investigation is on to ascertain the cause of her death. The girl's family, however, alleged murder and sought the registration of a case. The SHO said she was found dead on Thursday and the body has been sent for autopsy. The girl's father is a worker in a paper mill and belongs to Bihar.