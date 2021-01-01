Woman inspector, head constable held for demanding bribe

Two police personnel including a woman inspector, attached to Narcotics wing, were arrested by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption officials on Friday for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs one lakh from a person for not involving him in a ganja peddling case. According to police, inspector Sarojini and head constable Ramasamy had reportedly sought the money from Vijayakumar, who was a ganja peddler years ago and now doing contract works in the construction field, for not including his name in the case.

Vijayakumar, along with his wife, had handed over Rs 30,000 two days ago but they detained him at the station.However, they allowed his wife to go in order to get the balance amount,police said. Her relative's lawyer-friend then advised her to inform the DVAC.

DVAC officials handed over chemical-laced currency notes totalling Rs 70,000 and asked her to give it to the inspector, police said. As she was handing over the money, the officials caught both the police personnel red-handed.

Unaccounted money of Rs 67,100 was also seized. interrogation revealed that both had collected money from Vijayakumar thrice earlier, police said,adding, both have been remanded and lodged in the Central jail.