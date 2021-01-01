Left Menu
Development News Edition

Woman inspector, head constable held for demanding bribe

Two police personnel including a woman inspector, attached to Narcotics wing, were arrested by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption officials on Friday for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs one lakh from a person for not involving him in a ganja peddling case.

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 01-01-2021 17:10 IST | Created: 01-01-2021 17:10 IST
Woman inspector, head constable held for demanding bribe

Two police personnel including a woman inspector, attached to Narcotics wing, were arrested by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption officials on Friday for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs one lakh from a person for not involving him in a ganja peddling case. According to police, inspector Sarojini and head constable Ramasamy had reportedly sought the money from Vijayakumar, who was a ganja peddler years ago and now doing contract works in the construction field, for not including his name in the case.

Vijayakumar, along with his wife, had handed over Rs 30,000 two days ago but they detained him at the station.However, they allowed his wife to go in order to get the balance amount,police said. Her relative's lawyer-friend then advised her to inform the DVAC.

DVAC officials handed over chemical-laced currency notes totalling Rs 70,000 and asked her to give it to the inspector, police said. As she was handing over the money, the officials caught both the police personnel red-handed.

Unaccounted money of Rs 67,100 was also seized. interrogation revealed that both had collected money from Vijayakumar thrice earlier, police said,adding, both have been remanded and lodged in the Central jail.PTI NVM BN WELCOME BN WELCOME

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Drugmakers to hike prices for 2021 as pandemic, political pressure put revenues at risk

Shiprocket records 188 pc growth in online sellers during Jul-Sep

NYSE says starting process to delist 3 China telco companies

Xiaomi warns Mi A3 users against installing Android 11 update: Here's why

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Visva Bharati stopped from building wall along crucial road

The administration in West Bengals Birbhum district on Friday issued an order, asking Visva Bharati authorities to immediately stop the construction of a wall along a road - which connects the twin towns of Santiniketan and Sriniketan. Dist...

N Suresh Krishnan ceases to be MCFL managing director

Mangalore Chemicals Fertilisers Ltd MCFL on Friday said N Suresh Krishnan has ceased to be the managing director of the company from January 1st as his tenure of five years has been completedIn a regulatory filing, MCFL said Krishnan has c...

CIL's coal supply to consuming sectors grows 9 pc to 154.6 MT

State-owned Coal India Ltd CIL on Friday said the supply of coal to the consuming sectors rose 9.2 per cent to 154.6 million tonnes MT in the third quarter of the current financial year. The company had supplied 141.6 MT of dry fuel in the ...

No charges on transaction through UPI: NPCI

National Payments Corporation of India NPCI on Friday said transaction through Unified Payment Interface platform would continue to be free. Reports that UPI transactions will be charged from January 1, 2021 are incorrect, NPCI said in a st...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021