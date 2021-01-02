Left Menu
Justin Bieber covers all his tattoos for 'Anyone' video

Canadian singer-songwriter Justin Bieber underwent quite the transformation for his latest music video, 'Anyone' as he gave fans an inside look on Friday (local time) at how he was able to cover his numerous tattoos for his new track.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 02-01-2021 09:15 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 09:15 IST
Justin Bieber (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Canadian singer-songwriter Justin Bieber underwent quite the transformation for his latest music video, 'Anyone' as he gave fans an inside look on Friday (local time) at how he was able to cover his numerous tattoos for his new track. The 26-year-old singer posting a time-lapse clip of the behind-the-scenes makeup process to Instagram. In the video, Bieber is seen sitting in a pair of white Calvin Klein underwear as a team of makeup artists expertly cover up his torso, arms and legs, which are all adorned with ink.

The 'Under The Mistletoe' singer wrote alongside the clip as an array of his fans reacted to the makeup process, "No tats for the #Anyonevideo." One fan wrote, "IT IS LIKE 2010," as another added, "Feels so weird to see you without tattoos."

As per People Magazine, the Colin Tilley-directed music video for 'Anyone' debuted after Bieber's New Year's Eve performance on Thursday night, which features the 'Love Yourself' crooner as a boxer. The video showcases Bieber without his tattoos. The 'Baby' singer is shown training at home, drinking a glass of raw eggs and boxing in the ring at a gym. The video also features Zoey Deutch as Bieber's love interest who supports him on his journey.

Other scenes throughout the video depict Bieber weighing in before a fight, sprinting along a lakeshore, sharing intimate moments with Deutch, 26, and participating in preliminary boxing matches. According to People Magazine, after seemingly being knocked out in his final match of the video, Bieber gains the strength to stand and take out his opponent - after which he proudly holds up his title belt and shares a kiss with Deutch. (ANI)

