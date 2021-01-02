Left Menu
Development News Edition

Manushi Chillar to raise awareness on violence against women

Miss World 2017 pageant winner Manushi Chillar has been roped in by United Nations Women for a global initiative called OrangeTheWorld to raise awareness on gender-based violence. But as we work towards emerging from COVID-19 we need to also actively work towards rebuilding a world thats safe for women, she said.On the work front, Chillar is set to make her acting debut in Yash Raj Films historical drama Prithviraj opposite Akshay Kumar.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-01-2021 13:58 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 13:52 IST
Manushi Chillar to raise awareness on violence against women
Image Credit: Twitter (@Manushi_chillar)

Miss World 2017 pageant winner Manushi Chillar has been roped in by United Nations Women for a global initiative called #OrangeTheWorld to raise awareness on gender-based violence. The 23-year-old model-actor said women are most susceptible to violence in various forms everywhere and her heart goes out to them. ''Women across all age groups are at constant risk and it is heart-breaking to feel this as a woman myself," Chillar said in a statement. She said women must raise their voice against violence and also empower other women to stand up. The actor believes COVID-19-induced lockdown, that gripped the entire world in early 2020, has led to rising number of cases of violence against women. ''During the COVID-19 pandemic, the violence against women has grown darker. Cases of domestic violence have increased. But as we work towards emerging from COVID-19 we need to also actively work towards rebuilding a world that's safe for women,'' she said.

On the work front, Chillar is set to make her acting debut in Yash Raj Films historical drama ''Prithviraj'' opposite Akshay Kumar. The film, directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, is based on the life Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan. Kumar will play the titular character, while Manushi will essay the role of Sanyogita.

TRENDING

NYSE says starting process to delist 3 China telco companies

Health News Roundup: France's new coronavirus cases up 19,348; India drug regulator approves AstraZeneca COVID vaccine and more

Biden's pick to lead Treasury made over $7M in speaking fees

Biden's Treasury nominee Yellen discloses paid speaking gigs for financial firms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

48-hour lockdown begins in Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand to check spread of COVID-19

A 48-hour lockdown began in Pithoragarh town in Uttarakhand from 7 am on Saturday to contain the spread of COVID-19. All offices and business establishments in the town will remain closed for 48 hours, subdivisional magistrate Tushar Saini ...

Exports fall 0.8 pc in Dec, trade deficit widens to USD 15.71 bn

Contracting for the third straight month, Indias exports slipped marginally by 0.8 per cent in December 2020 even as the trade deficit widened to USD 15.71 billion due to the rise in imports. Exports in December 2020 stood at USD 26.89 bill...

South Africa pacer Dale Steyn withdraws from IPL 2021

South Africa pacer Dale Steyn, who plays for Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB in the Indian Premier League IPL, on Saturday informed that he will not be featuring in the 14th edition of league. Steyn cleared the air on his retirement and sai...

Amazon signs deal to acquire podcast startup Wondery

Tech company Amazonrecently revealed that it has signed a deal to acquire podcast production firm Wondery. According to Mashable, the move is aimed towards expanding its efforts to provide more offerings to users from its music platform Ama...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021