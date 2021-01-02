Mumbai: 4 held with 100 gm mephedrone, psychotropic medicines

Four people were nabbed and 100grams of mephedrone and 1.034 kilograms of psychotropicmedicines have been seized in raids carried out by theNarcotics Control Bureau since new year's eve, an officialsaid on Saturday

The raids, at several locations, were carried out bythe Mumbai unit of the NCB after getting specific tip-offs, hesaid

''All four are part of inter-state drug networks andwere active in Kurla, Andheri, Versova in the metropolis andneighbouring Navi Mumbai for a long time. Efforts are on tonab the masterminds of these networks,'' he added.