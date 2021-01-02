Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sonam Kapoor introduces her on-screen dog, Elsa, from shoot of 'Blind'

Actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja who is currently shooting for Shome Makhija's 'Blind' in Glasgow on Saturday introduced her "beautiful dog" Elsa from the film.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2021 17:49 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 17:49 IST
Sonam Kapoor introduces her on-screen dog, Elsa, from shoot of 'Blind'
Actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja with dog Elsa (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja who is currently shooting for Shome Makhija's 'Blind' in Glasgow on Saturday introduced her "beautiful dog" Elsa from the film. The 'Delhi 6' actor shared three pictures of herself cuddling with the dog and also shared an adorable detail about her character from the film on Instagram.

She shared that the role she is portraying in the film - Gia - is very close to Elsa and "cannot function without her." "Everyone meet Elsa my beautiful dog in #blind and she loves my character #gia and #gia cannot function without her," the 'Neerja' actor wrote in the caption.

The 35-year-old actor had earlier on Monday kickstarted shooting for the crime-thriller 'Blind' in Glasgow. 'Blind' is the Bollywood remake of the 2011 released Korean film of the same name. The original film was directed by Ahn Sang-hoon.

The crime-thriller is being shot in a start-to-finish shooting schedule in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Directed by Shome Makhija, produced by Sujoy Ghosh, Avishek Ghosh, Manisha W, Pinkesh Nahar, Sachin Nahar, and Hyunwoo Thomas Kim, the movie is scheduled to release in 2021. (ANI)

TRENDING

NYSE says starting process to delist 3 China telco companies

Health News Roundup: France's new coronavirus cases up 19,348; India drug regulator approves AstraZeneca COVID vaccine and more

Biden's pick to lead Treasury made over $7M in speaking fees

Biden's Treasury nominee Yellen discloses paid speaking gigs for financial firms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

4 Premier League players violate lockdown with house party

Four Premier League players from Tottenham and West Ham broke English lockdown laws by gathering inside a house together over Christmas just after the government had tightened coronavirus restrictions in response to a new transmissible vari...

Elderly woman, two children killed as hut catches fire in Rajasthan

An elderly woman and two children died after a thatched hut caught fire in Rajasthans Bikaner district, police said on Saturday. The incident took place in Surnana village on Friday, Station House Officer, Lunkaransar police station, Ishwar...

Air stays 'severe' in Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad

The average air quality stayed severe in the national capital region of Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater Noida and Faridabad while it remained very poor in Gurgaon, a government agency data on air pollution for the last 24 hours said on Saturday. ...

Chennai, Jan 2 (PTI): Highlights from the southern region at 5.45 PM

At least 25 healthworkers each took part in the dry run, organised in fourdistricts of Kerala to asses the preparedness ofthe states health sector for the COVID-19 vaccination oncethe vaccine is receivedMES2 TN-MEETING-STALIN-FLUTTER Woman ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021