Kenosha preparing for protests when charging decision comes on Jacob Blake's shooting

Kenosha saw civil unrest and large demonstrations against racism and police brutality in August after police shot Blake, an African-American man, who was left paralyzed from the waist down. The decision is likely to come within the first two weeks of January, Mayor John Antaramian and Police Chief Daniel Miskinis said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 04-01-2021 14:13 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 14:13 IST
Kenosha saw civil unrest and large demonstrations against racism and police brutality in August after police shot Blake, an African-American man, who was left paralyzed from the waist down.

The decision is likely to come within the first two weeks of January, Mayor John Antaramian and Police Chief Daniel Miskinis said in a statement. Efforts from authorities will include designating a demonstration space, limiting city bus routes, imposing curfews, and closing off roads and other areas, according to the statement https://bit.ly/38czVYI.

"Mayor Antaramian has been informed that the decision is likely to be announced within the first two weeks of January and is working with Chief Miskins and other partners to protect peaceful demonstration and to guard against unlawful activity", authorities said on Sunday. Blake was shot several times in the back and the incident, which was caught on video, sparked days of protests.

Two protesters were fatally shot during the unrest, with teenager Kyle Rittenhouse of Antioch, Illinois, being charged in connection with the shootings. Blake's shooting came about three months after the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

Floyd's death sparked anti-racism protests across the United States and the rest of the world.

Traffic movement on Jammu-Srinagar Highway suspended for 2nd day due to snowfall

Vehicular movement on the Jammu-Srinagar highway remained suspended for the second day after the Valley witnessed heavy snowfall on Sunday. The Doda and Kishtwar districts of the Jammu region have also received a fresh spell of snowfall and...

Meeting between Centre and farmers' leaders underway in Delhi

The eighth round of meeting between the Central government and farmers representatives is underway at Vigyan Bhawan. Farmers leaders and officials present at the meeting observed silence to pay condolence to the farmers who died during the ...

