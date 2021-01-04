Left Menu
Development News Edition

Black Clover Chapter 278 to focus on Noelle, who will survive – Dante or Nacht?

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 04-01-2021 14:21 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 14:21 IST
Black Clover Chapter 278 to focus on Noelle, who will survive – Dante or Nacht?
This is quite an early time to discuss what the manga enthusiasts can see in Black Clover Chapter 278 as the spoilers are expected to be out on or after January 14. Image Credit: Facebook / Black Clover

The manga enthusiasts are quite happy with the recent release of Black Clover Chapter 277. They have already started questioning when Black Clover Chapter 278 will be out. Read further to get the latest updates.

Black Clover Chapter 278 is likely to be delayed based on the recent available updates, but nothing has been confirmed yet. It is quite early to talk about this chapter but we have adequate stuffs from the previous chapter to talk on it.

Black Clover Chapter 278 spoilers may not be out before January 14. However, the spoilers are expected to focus on Noelle as she has been missing since the last few chapters. Noelle was last seen learning the Ultimate Magic technique. Fans are yet to witness his powers.

In Black Clover Chapter 278, Tabata can use the usual symmetric storyline. It can show Nacht and Jack taking on Dante as it is the third matchup. The manga aficionados are ardently waiting to see the severe clash between Dante and Nacht. One of them will die.

Charlotte has a new Red Rose magical form similar to Yuno's Spirit Dive Boreas and there might be some similar reveal soon in Black Clover Chapter 278, BlockToro stated.

This is quite an early time to discuss what the manga enthusiasts can see in Black Clover Chapter 278 as the spoilers are expected to be out on or after January 14. However, leaked spoilers on Reddit reveal Charlotte and Rill facing off with Vanica, and this could be a fight where Charlotte will showcase her new form.

On the other hand, EconoTimes states that two Diamond Generals will join Vanica's dark group in Black Clover Chapter 278. Megicula cursed them after their defeat.

Black Clover Chapter 278 is expected to be out on Sunday, January 17, 2021. The leaks will be updated once the raw scans are verified and translated into English. You can read it on VIZ media, MangaPlus and Shonen Jump official websites and platforms. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese manga releases.

Also Read: One Piece Chapter 1000 set to be out on Jan 3, flashback of Portgas D. Ace, Yamato

TRENDING

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

Health News Roundup: S.Korea says third wave of coronavirus being contained; Lonza gets Swiss OK to start Moderna and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 657 new daily COVID-19; US distributes over 13.07 million doses of COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Two teenagers found hanging in UP's Budaun

Two teenagers were found hanging from a tree in the Ujhani area of Uttar Pradeshs Budaun on Monday, police saidThe deceased were identified as Ratiram 18 and Priti 17, they said. Senior Superintendent of Police Sankalp Sharma said prima fac...

Maha: Hand grenade destroyed in Latur, remains sent for probe

A hand grenade found in a lake in Latur in Maharashtra, some 265 kilometres from here, was destroyed by a bomb detection and disposal team and its remains have been sent for examination to Nanded, police said on Monday. It was found on Satu...

Traffic movement on Jammu-Srinagar Highway suspended for 2nd day due to snowfall

Vehicular movement on the Jammu-Srinagar highway remained suspended for the second day after the Valley witnessed heavy snowfall on Sunday. The Doda and Kishtwar districts of the Jammu region have also received a fresh spell of snowfall and...

Traffic movement on Jammu-Srinagar Highway suspended for 2nd day due to snowfall

Vehicular movement on the Jammu-Srinagar highway remained suspended for the second day after the Valley witnessed heavy snowfall on Sunday. The Doda and Kishtwar districts of the Jammu region have also received a fresh spell of snowfall and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021