Black Clover Chapter 278 to focus on Noelle, who will survive – Dante or Nacht?

The manga enthusiasts are quite happy with the recent release of Black Clover Chapter 277. They have already started questioning when Black Clover Chapter 278 will be out. Read further to get the latest updates.

Black Clover Chapter 278 is likely to be delayed based on the recent available updates, but nothing has been confirmed yet. It is quite early to talk about this chapter but we have adequate stuffs from the previous chapter to talk on it.

Black Clover Chapter 278 spoilers may not be out before January 14. However, the spoilers are expected to focus on Noelle as she has been missing since the last few chapters. Noelle was last seen learning the Ultimate Magic technique. Fans are yet to witness his powers.

In Black Clover Chapter 278, Tabata can use the usual symmetric storyline. It can show Nacht and Jack taking on Dante as it is the third matchup. The manga aficionados are ardently waiting to see the severe clash between Dante and Nacht. One of them will die.

Charlotte has a new Red Rose magical form similar to Yuno's Spirit Dive Boreas and there might be some similar reveal soon in Black Clover Chapter 278, BlockToro stated.

This is quite an early time to discuss what the manga enthusiasts can see in Black Clover Chapter 278 as the spoilers are expected to be out on or after January 14. However, leaked spoilers on Reddit reveal Charlotte and Rill facing off with Vanica, and this could be a fight where Charlotte will showcase her new form.

On the other hand, EconoTimes states that two Diamond Generals will join Vanica's dark group in Black Clover Chapter 278. Megicula cursed them after their defeat.

Black Clover Chapter 278 is expected to be out on Sunday, January 17, 2021. The leaks will be updated once the raw scans are verified and translated into English. You can read it on VIZ media, MangaPlus and Shonen Jump official websites and platforms. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese manga releases.

