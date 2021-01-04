Ishaan Khattar shares video montage of his Maldives vacation
Bollywood actor Ishaan Khattar after returning from his Maldives vacation has shared a video montage, giving fans glimpses of his New Year celebrations at the picturesque location. The 'Dhadak' actor took to his Instagram and shared an IGTV video of his Maldives vacation. In the caption, he wrote, "New year, new energy. Cut a montage from my first proper 'holiday'. Shot, graded and edited on iPhone 12pro by me (with some help muse and additional videography:@ananyapanday)."
The video featured glimpses from his holiday along with rumoured girlfriend Ananya Panday, which included great food, countless swims, dolphin spotting and some incredible sunsets. Ishaan and Ananya were last seen together in Khaali Peeli, which was directed by Maqbool Khan and released on the OTT platform Zee Plex. (ANI)
