NCC's Republic Day camp inaugurated by Director General

The Republic Day camp of the National Cadet Corps NCC was inaugurated on Monday by its Director General, Lieutenant General Tarun Kumar Aich, an official statement said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2021 22:26 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 22:26 IST
The Republic Day camp of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) was inaugurated on Monday by its Director General, Lieutenant General Tarun Kumar Aich, an official statement said. Around 1,000 cadets, including 380 girl cadets, and 500 support staff drawn from all the states and Union territories of the country are participating in the camp, the statement issued by the defence ministry said.

The camp will conclude on January 28 with a rally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it added. In his inaugural speech, Aich called upon the cadets to display the highest qualities of character, maturity and selfless service during their stay at the camp.

He also asked them to maintain the highest standards of discipline, conduct, a spirit of camaraderie and teamwork cutting across the barriers of region, language, caste and creed. Aich said the aim of the camp is to enhance the self-confidence of the cadets, deepen their value systems and provide an exposure to them to the rich culture and traditions of India.

He also asked the cadets to participate wholeheartedly and derive maximum benefits from each activity at the camp while following the correct COVID-19 protocols..

