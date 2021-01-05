Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

Attack on Titan has been on a long break between Chapter 135 and 136. The disappointed for manga enthusiasts across the world is logical as the final Titan war already started and then Attack on Titan went for a long hiatus. Read further to know what you can see in Chapter 136.

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 can see many turns and twists. Levi could barely move with his leg injury, while a long-tongued Titan took Armin away. Zeke and Eren may be featured in the next manga chapter as they were missing in Chapter 135.

As we said, the final Titan war already started and Attack on Titan Chapter 136 will continue with it by disclosing more Titans. Chapter 135 covered a small portion of the major battle that fans expected to be featured for a good amount of time.

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 will feature the battle in details. The manga lovers can also be amused see the continuation of battle in Attack on Titan Chapter 137.

The spoilers for Attack on Titan Chapter 136 will be updated very soon as the raw scans leaks are out and translated into English. February issue of Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine's cover will contain the manga chapter and hints the storyline too.

Here you can see the cover of Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine, which shows injured Levi with bandage tapes on his face in Attack on Titan Chapter 136. Many other characters are displayed such as Mikasa with a blade and Armin in his Titan form.

Bessatsu Shonen Magazine cover for the February issueContaining Chapter 136 of Attack on TitanOfficial release January 9th pic.twitter.com/gvIWbWKNXU — Attack on Titan Wiki (@AoTWiki) January 5, 2021

The upcoming Chapter 136 of Attack on Titan is not going to end the manga. The Japanese anime artist, Hajime Isayama has already given a confirmation that it will finish in April this year.

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 is likely to be released on Saturday, January 9, 2021. You can read it on VIZ media, MangaPlus and Shonen Jump official websites and platforms. But you are suggested to wait for the official release of the English version of Attack on Titan Chapter 136. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the imminent chapter.

Also Read: Dragon Ball Super Chapter 67 to show presence of more foes, release possible on Jan 20