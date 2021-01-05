Left Menu
Dragon Ball Super Chapter 67 to show presence of more foes, release possible on Jan 20

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 05-01-2021 12:59 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 12:59 IST
The manga aficionados will also see the introduction of Granola the Survivor in Dragon Ball Super Chapter 68. Image Credit: Facebook / Dragon Ball Super

The release of Dragon Ball Super Chapter 67 on December 20 highly excited the Japanese anime or manga lovers across the world. However, now they are little bit disappointed as they are still (from today) 15 days behind the release of Dragon Ball Super Chapter 68. Read further to get more updates on it.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 68 can also see the introduction of new enemies apart from a villain. This alteration has a lot of meaning in the Dragon Ball universe. Many more interesting things can be seen in the upcoming chapter in the new year that will surely excite fans than before.

Fans need to wait for some more days for the spoilers of Dragon Ball Super Chapter 68. Usually, the spoilers are released five to six days before the release of original manga. Thus, the manga lovers may get the spoilers in the form of drafts on January 13.

On the other hand, the manga aficionados will also see the introduction of Granola the Survivor in Dragon Ball Super Chapter 68. The lovers can get some more ideas about his motives. BlockToro reminds Goku and Vegeta are still having a fun banter but things are about to get serious soon.

If some spoilers are to be believed, the imminent Dragon Ball Super Chapter 68 can show an intense battle between Goku and Granola. However, the plot is yet to be confirmed as we are still waiting for the spoilers.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 68 is expected to be out on January 20, 2021. You can read it online free through MangaPlus and Shonen Jump on Viz Media's website. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese manga.

