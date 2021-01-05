Left Menu
Development News Edition

Beyonce shares soul-stirring birthday wish for mother

Hollywood's pop singer Beyonce shared a throwback picture with a heartfelt birthday note for her mother on Tuesday.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 05-01-2021 16:40 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 16:40 IST
Beyonce shares soul-stirring birthday wish for mother
American pop star Beyonce. Image Credit: ANI

Hollywood's pop singer Beyonce shared a throwback picture with a heartfelt birthday note for her mother on Tuesday. The 39-year-old actor dug out a captivating throwback picture of her mother on social media that features the gorgeous her posing effortlessly in an animal print yellow jumpsuit.

With the capture, the 'Destiny's Child' star penned a gratifying note that reads, "Happy birthday to my beloved matriarch! You are my Queen, my heart, my strength, the bone in my spine. You are my inspiration. I hope you have everything in your life that your soul desires. Mama, I love you deep deep!" More than two million fans liked the post within a few hours of being published. Many fans left red heart emoticons and lovestruck emoticons and adored the photograph in the comments section.

Earlier, while celebrating New Year, American singer-actor Beyonce reflected on some of the most memorable and uplifting moments of 2020, which included time spent with her children eight and a half-year-old daughter Blue Ivy and three-year-old twins Sir and Rumi. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Japan preparing to launch COVID-19 vaccination by late February, says PM Suga

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Central African Republic: Respect final results of the election, urge UN, partners

It will be up to the Constitutional Court of the Central African Republic to proclaim the final results and to all political actors to respect the decisions of the Court, Jean-Pierre Lacroix, UN Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operation...

Bharat Biotech, Serum Institute declare truce, pledge for smooth rollout of COVID-19 vaccines

A day after Bharat Biotech slammed Serum Institute of Indias CEO Adar Poonawalla for his water comment about some COVID-19 vaccines, both the vaccine makers on Tuesday jointly pledged for a smooth roll out of the antidote in the country and...

Active COVID-19 cases in India less than 2.5 lakh and declining: Health secretary

Indias active COVID-19 cases are less than 2.5 lakhs and are continuing to fall which has led to a decline in the overall burden on the health delivery structure, said Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Tuesday. The active cases in th...

Lanka to finalise agreement to secure COVID-19 vaccine through COVAX

Sri Lanka is all set to finalise an agreement to secure COVID-19 vaccine via the United Nations-backed COVAX facility, which subsidises the shots for 92 low and middle income countries. The COVAX or COVID-19 Vaccine Global Access programme ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021