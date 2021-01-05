Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde spark dating rumors

Hollywood actor and director Olivia Wilde and singer-actor Harry Styles seem to have sparked rumors regarding their romance after pictures of them holding hands during a friend's wedding surfaced and got the internet talking about their supposed romance. According to E! News, the former One Direction singer and Hollywood actor were seen holding hands while attending the marriage of Jeff Azoff, Harry's manager, and Glenne Christiansen. Olivia was seen sporting a floral dress paired along with a pink headband, while Harry wore a classic suit with a white button-down shirt.

The pair matched in black masks before the "Sign of The Times" singer changed into a robe for a picture posing session with the newlyweds. As per the source by E! News Olivia and Harry were giving off couple vibes during the weekend wedding in Montecito, California, and even stayed at the same hotel overnight before heading back to Los Angeles.

This speculation regarding their supposed romance comes after Harry signed on to Olivia's upcoming psychological thriller, 'Don't Worry Darling', which she is directing and producing. Wilde split up from her longtime partner, Jason Sudeikis in early 2020. (ANI)