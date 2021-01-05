Chandan Roy Sanyal, Rituparna Sengupta to star in 'Salt'

Actors Chandan Roy Sanyal and Rituparna Sengupta have come on board to feature in upcoming film ''Salt''. Directed by Sunny Ray, the film is described as an ''intense love story'' and touches upon the complexities of a relationship between a divorced couple. Sanyal said ''Salt'' is a ''deeply moving story'' of a relationship that has gone through its ups and downs. ''It offers a fresh take on love and living without it. What better way to begin the year than by headlining a love story. 2021 has begun on an excellent note and I can't wait to start shooting,'' the 40-year-old actor said in a statement

The film is produced by P & P Entertainment LLP and Vishal Entertainment

Sanyal, who was recently seen on Praksh Jha's digital outing ''Aashram'', will soon start shooting for ''Salt''.