Left Menu
Development News Edition

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde spark dating rumors

Hollywood actor and director Olivia Wilde and singer-actor Harry Styles seem to have sparked rumors regarding their romance after pictures of them holding hands during a friend's wedding surfaced and got the internet talking about their supposed romance.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 05-01-2021 17:59 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 17:59 IST
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde spark dating rumors
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde. Image Credit: ANI

Hollywood actor and director Olivia Wilde and singer-actor Harry Styles seem to have sparked rumors regarding their romance after pictures of them holding hands during a friend's wedding surfaced and got the internet talking about their supposed romance. According to E! News, the former One Direction singer and Hollywood actor were seen holding hands while attending the marriage of Jeff Azoff, Harry's manager, and Glenne Christiansen. Olivia was seen sporting a floral dress paired along with a pink headband, while Harry wore a classic suit with a white button-down shirt.

The pair matched in black masks before the "Sign of The Times" singer changed into a robe for a picture posing session with the newlyweds. As per the source by E! News Olivia and Harry were giving off couple vibes during the weekend wedding in Montecito, California, and even stayed at the same hotel overnight before heading back to Los Angeles.

This speculation regarding their supposed romance comes after Harry signed on to Olivia's upcoming psychological thriller, 'Don't Worry Darling', which she is directing and producing. Wilde split up from her longtime partner, Jason Sudeikis in early 2020. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Japan preparing to launch COVID-19 vaccination by late February, says PM Suga

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FEATURE-U.S. homeowners fight deeds that exclude buyers based on race

By Carey L. Biron WASHINGTON, Jan 5 Thomson Reuters Foundation - When Rachel Rintelmann closed on her Washington-area home a few years ago, something caught her eye a paragraph in her deed had been crossed out with a quick X, written in pen...

Tourist couple killed as car falls into gorge in Uttarakhand

A tourist couple from Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh was killed and three others, including their two sons, were injured as their car fell into a gorge near Tehri lake here, officials said on Tuesday. The car was on its way to Dhanaulti whe...

SC finds no infirmity in approvals to Central Vista Project, says can’t be asked to govern

The Centres ambitious Central Vista Project, covering a 3-km stretch from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate in Lutyens Delhi, got the green signal on Tuesday from the Supreme Court which found no infirmity in grant of environment clearance a...

Kamdhenu Aayog claims ayurveda treatment cured 800 COVID-19 patients in clinical trials

Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog RKA Chairman Vallabhbhai Kathiria on Tuesday claimed that 800 COVID-19 patients have been cured through panchgavya and ayurveda treatment in a clinical trial conducted in four cities across the country. Announcing t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021