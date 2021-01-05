Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Kimmel, Corden take shows back home as Hollywood urged to halt filming

James Corden and Jimmy Kimmel are taking their late night talk shows back home due to a surge in coronavirus cases in the Los Angeles area that has brought calls for production on all films and TV shows to be halted indefinitely. Corden tweeted on Monday that he was headed back to his garage to film "The Late Late Show" and would remain there "until it's safe to return to our studio." Gerry and the Pacemakers star Gerry Marsden dies aged 78

Gerry Marsden, lead singer of the British band Gerry and the Pacemakers whose version of "You'll Never Walk Alone" became the thunderously sung anthem for Liverpool Football Club, has died at the age of 78, a friend announced on Sunday. "It’s with a very heavy heart after speaking to the family that I have to tell you the Legendary Gerry Marsden MBE after a short illness which was an infection in his heart has sadly passed away," radio broadcaster Pete Price posted on Twitter.