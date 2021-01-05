Hilary Duff says she developed eye infection from taking too many coronavirus tests
Hollywood actor Hilary Duff shared on Monday (local time) that she endured severe pain due to an eye infection caused by taking too many COVID-19 tests.ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 05-01-2021 20:31 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 20:31 IST
Hollywood actor Hilary Duff shared on Monday (local time) that she endured severe pain due to an eye infection caused by taking too many COVID-19 tests. As per E! News, eye infections have not been reported to the CDC and other public health experts as a side effect of COVID testing, hence it's unclear what exactly caused her the situation.
According to E! News, the pregnant star took to her Instagram and shared pictures of her holiday season celebrations and in addition to them, she shared one shot of her smiling while holding her young niece, Fallon. She explained that she was not as happy as she seemed in those pictures and said, "Then my eye started to look weird....and hurt.... a lot." he further added, "Sooo.... took a little trip to the emergency room. I got an eye infection from all the COVID tests at work.... cuz you know, 2020 and all."
Later she wrote, "PS.... My eye is fine, needed antibiotics," along with a photo. The "Lizzie McGuire" actor is currently expecting her third child. She shares son Luca Cruz Comrie, eight, with ex-husband Mike Comrie, and daughter Banks Violet Bair, two, with husband Matthew Koma. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- COVID
- Luca Cruz Comrie
- Matthew Koma
- Hilary Duff
- Fallon
- Mike Comrie
ALSO READ
Shahid Kapoor treats fans to stunning sun kissed pictures in latest Instagram post
Urmila Matondkar's Instagram account hacked, FIR registered
Sonakshi terms herself as 'Pilates girl' in latest Instagram post
Delhi Based Automobile Studio's Instagram Account Hacked
Vikrant Massey's Instagram account hacked again, restored hours later