Hilary Duff says she developed eye infection from taking too many coronavirus tests

Hollywood actor Hilary Duff shared on Monday (local time) that she endured severe pain due to an eye infection caused by taking too many COVID-19 tests.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 05-01-2021 20:31 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 20:31 IST
Actor Hilary Duff (Image Courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Hollywood actor Hilary Duff shared on Monday (local time) that she endured severe pain due to an eye infection caused by taking too many COVID-19 tests. As per E! News, eye infections have not been reported to the CDC and other public health experts as a side effect of COVID testing, hence it's unclear what exactly caused her the situation.

According to E! News, the pregnant star took to her Instagram and shared pictures of her holiday season celebrations and in addition to them, she shared one shot of her smiling while holding her young niece, Fallon. She explained that she was not as happy as she seemed in those pictures and said, "Then my eye started to look weird....and hurt.... a lot." he further added, "Sooo.... took a little trip to the emergency room. I got an eye infection from all the COVID tests at work.... cuz you know, 2020 and all."

Later she wrote, "PS.... My eye is fine, needed antibiotics," along with a photo. The "Lizzie McGuire" actor is currently expecting her third child. She shares son Luca Cruz Comrie, eight, with ex-husband Mike Comrie, and daughter Banks Violet Bair, two, with husband Matthew Koma. (ANI)

