Whitney Port reveals she suffered a second pregnancy loss

American TV personality Whitney Port announced on Monday (local time), that she has suffered another pregnancy loss, revealing the heartbreaking news on social media. The 35-year-old star posted to Instagram, "This is not an easy one."

The 'Hills: New Beginnings' star continued, "We decided to start vlogging for our YouTube channel a couple months ago to share two stories: Renovating a new house and a new pregnancy journey. Sadly, I lost the pregnancy." Port, who has been married to Tim Rosenman since 2015, added how she and her husband debated about making the news public as she "wasn't sure I wanted to relive the pain."

"However, this time around, I felt differently about the situation. Last time, I don't think I was ready to have another child, and I had different feelings about the miscarriage," Port said. "This time, I really connected. I was actually excited and enjoying the pregnancy."

Port, who shares 3-year-old son Sonny with Rosenman, suffered a miscarriage in July 2019. Port continued Monday,"I'm sad but I'm ok and we will try again.I also have so much sadness in my heart for anyone that has to go through this or has gone through this."

As reported by Page Six, Port also posted an 11-minute video to her YouTube channel on Monday that addressed her pregnancy loss in the clip's opening moments. The title cards read,"A few months ago Timmy and I found out I was pregnant. We were so happy.I was sure I was having a girl, and connected to that idea and feeling immediately.

"We had also just closed on a small house that we were going to renovate, and thought it would be fun to share both stories with you guys," the message continued. "Sadly, I lost the pregnancy. After a lot of consideration, we decided to still make the videos."

Port has been open about her past miscarriage, previously detailing the "heartbreaking" grief she felt. "The grief is all-consuming," Port said on a 2019 episode of "The Hills: New Beginnings."

"It's all you can think about. It's like a death is happening inside your body, and you're also supposed to show up for your child that you have and you can't really be sad in front of them, and you're just confused if your feelings are okay [or] if they're too dramatic," she added. (ANI)