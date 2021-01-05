Left Menu
Development News Edition

Whitney Port reveals she suffered a second pregnancy loss

American TV personality Whitney Port announced on Monday (local time), that she has suffered another pregnancy loss, revealing the heartbreaking news on social media.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 05-01-2021 20:35 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 20:35 IST
Whitney Port reveals she suffered a second pregnancy loss
Whitney Port (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American TV personality Whitney Port announced on Monday (local time), that she has suffered another pregnancy loss, revealing the heartbreaking news on social media. The 35-year-old star posted to Instagram, "This is not an easy one."

The 'Hills: New Beginnings' star continued, "We decided to start vlogging for our YouTube channel a couple months ago to share two stories: Renovating a new house and a new pregnancy journey. Sadly, I lost the pregnancy." Port, who has been married to Tim Rosenman since 2015, added how she and her husband debated about making the news public as she "wasn't sure I wanted to relive the pain."

"However, this time around, I felt differently about the situation. Last time, I don't think I was ready to have another child, and I had different feelings about the miscarriage," Port said. "This time, I really connected. I was actually excited and enjoying the pregnancy."

Port, who shares 3-year-old son Sonny with Rosenman, suffered a miscarriage in July 2019. Port continued Monday,"I'm sad but I'm ok and we will try again.I also have so much sadness in my heart for anyone that has to go through this or has gone through this."

As reported by Page Six, Port also posted an 11-minute video to her YouTube channel on Monday that addressed her pregnancy loss in the clip's opening moments. The title cards read,"A few months ago Timmy and I found out I was pregnant. We were so happy.I was sure I was having a girl, and connected to that idea and feeling immediately.

"We had also just closed on a small house that we were going to renovate, and thought it would be fun to share both stories with you guys," the message continued. "Sadly, I lost the pregnancy. After a lot of consideration, we decided to still make the videos."

Port has been open about her past miscarriage, previously detailing the "heartbreaking" grief she felt. "The grief is all-consuming," Port said on a 2019 episode of "The Hills: New Beginnings."

"It's all you can think about. It's like a death is happening inside your body, and you're also supposed to show up for your child that you have and you can't really be sad in front of them, and you're just confused if your feelings are okay [or] if they're too dramatic," she added. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

France cranks up vaccine rollout to deliver shots faster

France is stepping up its COVID-19 vaccine rollout by widening further its first target group to include more health workers and simplifying a cumbersome process to deliver jabs more quickly, Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Tuesday. F...

Health ministry ready to roll out COVID-19 vaccine in around a week

The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday said it is prepared to roll out COVID-19 vaccine within about a week, but a final decision on the launch date is yet to be taken. At a press briefing, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said healthcar...

India, US have frictions, frustrations on trade front, lot of scope to expand flow of goods, services: Kenneth Juster

There is plenty of scope to expand the flow of goods and services between India and US to reach the full potential of the economic relationship, US Ambassador Kenneth Juster said on Tuesday and noted that there are frictions and frustration...

Nepal asks children, senior citizens to stay indoors as Kathmandu’s air quality worsens

Authorities in Nepal on Tuesday asked children and senior citizens in the capital to stay indoors unless it is absolutely necessary to go outside as the air pollution has alarmingly increased in Kathmandu and other major parts of the countr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021