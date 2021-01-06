Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lashana Lynch joins Netflix film 'Matilda'

Based on the popular musical stage play version of Roald Dahls classic story, the film is a Netflix and Working Title project.The story follows the titular five-year-old girl, who uses her powers of telekinesis to overcome bullies, including her family and her schools principal Miss Trunchbull, and protect her friends.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 06-01-2021 10:55 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 10:55 IST
Lashana Lynch joins Netflix film 'Matilda'

Actor Lashana Lynch, the ''Captain Marvel'' breakout star, is in final negotiations to feature in the screen adaptation of the musical ''Matilda''. Based on the popular musical stage play version of Roald Dahl's classic story, the film is a Netflix and Working Title project.

The story follows the titular five-year-old girl, who uses her powers of telekinesis to overcome bullies, including her family and her school's principal Miss Trunchbull, and protect her friends. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Lynch will play Miss Honey, the kindly teacher that encourages Matilda and her gifts. Embeth Davidtz played the role in the 1996 film version of Dahl's book. Matthew Warchus, who directed the original play, will return to helm the feature adaptation.

Tony winner Dennis Kelly is also coming back to pen the screenplay. Veteran actor Ralph Fiennes is attached to play Turnbull.

Lynch is awaiting the release of the new James Bond film ''No Time to Die'', scheduled to be released in April after being postponed several times due to the coronavirus pandemic and production delays..

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

Study uncovers how plants see blue light

NYSE says no longer intends to move forward with delisting 3 Chinese telcos

NYSE says no longer intends to delist three Chinese telecom firms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Italy considering extending COVID-19 emergency until July 31 - paper

Italy is considering extending until July 31 this year its state of emergency over the COVID-19 crisis, Il Messaggeroa national newspaper said on Wednesday. The emergency, set to expire at the end of January, gives the government greater po...

UN officials condemn killing of Hazaras in Pakistan's Mach coalfield

United Nations UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and United Nations General Assembly UNGA President Volkan Bozkir on Tuesday criticised Pakistan for the killing of 11 Hazaras in Mach coalfield, reported Dawn. The secretary-general stron...

Indonesia police say kill two militants linked to Philippine church bombs

A counter-terrorism unit raiding a militant hideout in central Indonesia on Wednesday killed two men suspected by police of involvement in twin bombings at a Philippine church in 2019 that killed more than 20 people. Police said in a statem...

SC agrees to examine controversial state laws of UP, Uttarakhand on religious conversions due to interfaith marriage.

SC agrees to examine controversial state laws of UP, Uttarakhand on religious conversions due to interfaith marriage....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021