My Hero Academia Season 5: Izuku's struggle against evil, release date confirmed

The anime enthusiasts across the world are ardently waiting for My Hero Academia Season 5. Their aggression to know what they can see next augmented since Weekly Shōnen Jump disclosed the renewal-announcement of fifth season on April 2 last year.

The good news is that My Hero Academia Season 5 has recently got an official release date. The anime will make its grand return for its fifth season at the end of March in Japan. The imminent season will tackle the Joint Training arc of the original manga series.

My Hero Academia Season 5 is expected to present Izuku's struggle against evil. The anime lovers will feel excited while watching what happens to All Might who is already suffering from an ailment.

The upcoming Season 5 of My Hero Academia will focus on the rivalry between 1st year Class A and Class B. There is a possibility that the next season is going to adapt at least some parts of the Joint Training Arc. The complicated relationship between Endeavor and his family even might be further explored.

My Hero Academia Season 5 is likely to feature most of the cast from the previous season, which includes Akatsuki Bakugo, Michael Tatum, Chaco Muranaka, Clifford Chapin, Luci Christian, Kenya Lida, Izuku Midoriya and Justin Briner.

Despite being renewed in the first half of 2020, the production of My Hero Academia Season 5 was affected in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic. We have all witnessed how China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its mutation into a global pandemic shattered the entertainment industry across the countries with unfathomable financial losses.

According to some sources, the anime aficionados will be quite excited seeing students from both classes demonstrating how much they have matured as aspiring professional heroes and how stronger they have become. Everyone can be expected to participate with extreme competitiveness in the imminent season. My Hero Academia Season 5 can also show Deku getting the Black whip and Fumikage with his black fallen angel, who gives him the ability to fly. There will also reappearance of Hitori sims from the Sports arc, Hitori is by far one of the most compelling underdog rival Deku has.

My Hero Academia Season 5 is scheduled to be out on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese anime.

