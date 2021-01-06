Left Menu
Development News Edition

My Hero Academia Season 5: Izuku's struggle against evil, release date confirmed

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 06-01-2021 13:02 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 13:02 IST
My Hero Academia Season 5: Izuku's struggle against evil, release date confirmed
Despite being renewed in the first half of 2020, the production of My Hero Academia Season 5 was affected in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic. Image Credit: Facebook / My Hero Academia

The anime enthusiasts across the world are ardently waiting for My Hero Academia Season 5. Their aggression to know what they can see next augmented since Weekly Shōnen Jump disclosed the renewal-announcement of fifth season on April 2 last year.

The good news is that My Hero Academia Season 5 has recently got an official release date. The anime will make its grand return for its fifth season at the end of March in Japan. The imminent season will tackle the Joint Training arc of the original manga series.

My Hero Academia Season 5 is expected to present Izuku's struggle against evil. The anime lovers will feel excited while watching what happens to All Might who is already suffering from an ailment.

The upcoming Season 5 of My Hero Academia will focus on the rivalry between 1st year Class A and Class B. There is a possibility that the next season is going to adapt at least some parts of the Joint Training Arc. The complicated relationship between Endeavor and his family even might be further explored.

My Hero Academia Season 5 is likely to feature most of the cast from the previous season, which includes Akatsuki Bakugo, Michael Tatum, Chaco Muranaka, Clifford Chapin, Luci Christian, Kenya Lida, Izuku Midoriya and Justin Briner.

Despite being renewed in the first half of 2020, the production of My Hero Academia Season 5 was affected in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic. We have all witnessed how China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its mutation into a global pandemic shattered the entertainment industry across the countries with unfathomable financial losses.

According to some sources, the anime aficionados will be quite excited seeing students from both classes demonstrating how much they have matured as aspiring professional heroes and how stronger they have become. Everyone can be expected to participate with extreme competitiveness in the imminent season. My Hero Academia Season 5 can also show Deku getting the Black whip and Fumikage with his black fallen angel, who gives him the ability to fly. There will also reappearance of Hitori sims from the Sports arc, Hitori is by far one of the most compelling underdog rival Deku has.

My Hero Academia Season 5 is scheduled to be out on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese anime.

Also Read: One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, Genos' unlikeliness to appear, what more we know

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

Study uncovers how plants see blue light

NYSE says no longer intends to move forward with delisting 3 Chinese telcos

NYSE says no longer intends to delist three Chinese telecom firms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Lawsuit alleges financial exploitation of immigrant teachers

New Mexicos attorney general is accusing a company that recruits immigrant teachers from the Philippines to work at public schools of charging exorbitant fees and using deceptive financial tactics, according to a lawsuit announced Tuesday. ...

Lil Nas X releases children's book

Rapper Lil Nas X has launched a picture book, titled C is for Country, that will take the readers from ages three to seven on an alphabetical journeyThe Grammy winner, whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill, officially released the book on T...

UP shoe shopkeeper taken into police custody for selling shoe with caste name

A shoe seller in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh was taken into police custody after a group of people objected to the caste-name Thakur etched on the soles of shoes he was selling. He was later allowed released. We had received information that...

Maha: Three held for abusing returning officer in Bhiwandi

Three persons, including a Shiv Sena candidate, were arrested for allegedly abusing a returning officer of the upcoming gram panchayat elections in Maharashtras Thane district, police said on Wednesday. Sena candidate Devram Shankar Gulvi a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021