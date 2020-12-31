One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, Genos’ unlikeliness to appear, what more we know

It has been over one year since One Punch Man Season 2 dropped its finale (in July 2019) and now fans are desperately seeking to know what development the team is currently doing for Season 3.

The development on One Punch Man Season 3 was (reportedly) badly affected in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic. We all know how China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transformation into a global pandemic collapsed the entertainment industry with unfathomable financial losses. Almost all the entertainment projects were halted and postponed for indefinite time period.

One Punch Man Season 3 is expected to take a good amount of time like Season 2. There was a gap of around four years between the first and second seasons. Season 1 was released in October 2015 and Season 2 in April 2019. Thus, the third season is likely to take a good amount of time so that the creators can work on it dedicatedly and make it memorable.

One Punch Man Season 3 is likely to have action-packed episodes with more fighting scenes. Possibly, Genos will be largely absent in the next season. Apart from the fighting scenes, the manga series will continue to hold its sense of humour in the next season.

The anime enthusiasts are dying to know the cast for One Punch Man Season 3. Here's the cast list: Makoto Furukawa as Saitama, Kaito Ishikawa as Genos, Shota Yamamoto as Bearded Worker, Ueda Youji as Bespectacled Worker, Nobuo Tobita as Sitch, Hiromichi Tezuka as Commentator, Sawashiro Yuuichi as Mumen Rider and Yoshiaki Hasegawa as Eyelashes.

The theme of One Punch Man Season 3 will center on the life of the protagonist Saitama. The viewers will be surprising noticing him achieving triumphs over his opponents with one punch. But his confrontation with Garou will be quite different. Saitama will not be able to defeat Garou with a single punch. If he chooses the monster pills, he will become a rival worthy of confronting Saitama's power. This means, the creator wants Garou to get more screen time than other rivals of Saitama.

If some sources are to be believed, Garou will go into the relationship of beasts. He will take the beast pills and turn into an opponent deserving Saitama's consideration. Garou will get more screen time in comparison to other Saitama's opponents.

One Punch Man Season 3 doesn't have an official release date but it is expected to be out in the first half of 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese manga series.

