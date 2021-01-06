Amitabh Bachchan returns from quick trip to freezing Ladakh
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Wednesday revealed that he recently made a quick trip to Ladakh.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2021 13:30 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 13:30 IST
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Wednesday revealed that he recently made a quick trip to Ladakh. The 78-year-old superstar shared a picture from the trip on Twitter and shared that the valley was freezing at -33 degrees Celsius when he had gone there.
In the picture, the 'Coolie' actor is seen packed in winter clothes including a white coloured jacket, monkey cap, hand gloves and eye gear to foil the snowstorm. In the tweet, Bachchan shared how so many winter apparel could not save him from the cold.
"Went to Ladakh and back .. minus 33 degrees .. even this could not save me from the cold," he tweeted. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bachchan
- Ladakh
- Amitabh Bachchan
ALSO READ
Twitter to wipe POTUS account's followers ahead of Biden inauguration day
Farah Khan alarms fans as her Twitter account gets hacked: 'Please be vigilant'
US Domestic News Roundup: NY health network faces criminal investigation; Trump on Twitter and more
Soccer-Carney deletes Twitter account after online abuse over Leeds comments
Bournemouth asks Twitter to act on racist abuse of Stanislas