Virgin River Season 3: Focus on Hope-Doc’s reunion, Charmaine’s pregnancy secret

Is Virgin River renewed for Season 3? Many fans may not know that Netflix renewed Virgin River Season 3 on December 18, 2020. Fans already confronted many questions after the story's ending with multiple cliffhangers in Season 2. Thus, the renewal of third season was inevitable.

What's on Netflix website earlier revealed that they had heard of Virgin River Season 3 back in July 2020 during the time when almost all the countries were under lockdown. When they got a production listing that confirmed that the third season was not only in development but scheduled to go into production from August 2020 through to December 2020.

Fans are still questioning the biological identity of Charmaine's twins. They believe that the story of Virgin River Season 3 will surely expose the secret without making much twist. Some fans already have come to a conclusion that she created her pregnancy with the help of technology for the reason of keeping Jack closer to her, mainly after he confessed that he no longer had romantic feelings for her.

Will Virgin River Season 3 focus more on Hope and Doc Mullins' remarriage? There has been no official synopsis on the third season, however, fans are creating rumors after observing the improvement in their relationship in the second season. The couple had been separated for over two decades, although they are not legally divorced. They have remained close friends with each other.

Their close friends in the town had planned a surprise engagement party for them, and they were ready to celebrate. However, the moment Hope was on the point of discovering the surprise, Doc informed her that he was having some important news for another health consultant. He was on the threshold of clarifying her what was wrong, but their friends jumped out and surprised them.

According to Express.co.uk, Doc had received a shock diagnosis, which could mean the wedding plans are put on hold, or called off altogether. Many believe Doc's eyesight is failing him. Other groups of fans suggest that he may be having a brain tumor that could lead him losing sight gradually. The viewers were left very concerned about Doc at the end of Virgin River Season 2.

One fan, Watermeloncarrier has posted on Reddit what the viewers can see in Virgin River Season 3: "I think he is losing his eyesight. He needed help reading the programme at the performance and the bill at the restaurant. It would also explain why he was so adamant Mel do all the intakes from the food poisoning patients. I chalked up his irritation to being that he is frustrated with not being able to see thus why he got checked in secret."

Virgin River Season 3 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

