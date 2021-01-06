Left Menu
Development News Edition

Actor Ben Radcliffe comes aboard Netflix show 'Anatomy of a Scandal'

Radcliffe, known for starring in The CW series Pandora, will have a recurring role in the six-episode show, opposite Sienna Miller, Michelle Dockery, Rupert Friend and Naomi Scott.Based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Sarah Vaughan, the project hails from Big Little Lies creator David E Kelley and former House of Cards showrunner Melissa James Gibson, reported Deadline.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 06-01-2021 14:09 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 14:09 IST
Actor Ben Radcliffe comes aboard Netflix show 'Anatomy of a Scandal'

Actor Ben Radcliffe is the latest addition to the cast of Netflix's new series ''Anatomy of a Scandal''. Radcliffe, known for starring in The CW series ''Pandora'', will have a recurring role in the six-episode show, opposite Sienna Miller, Michelle Dockery, Rupert Friend and Naomi Scott.

Based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Sarah Vaughan, the project hails from ''Big Little Lies'' creator David E Kelley and former ''House of Cards'' showrunner Melissa James Gibson, reported Deadline. The London-set show follows the story of a scandal among the British privileged elite, and explores the themes of sexual consent and privilege.

Radcliffe will play the younger version of Friend's character James. SJ Clarkson, whose credits include ''Succession'' and ''Jessica Jones'', will helm the series.

Kelley and Gibson are attached as writers, showrunners and executive producers of ''Anatomy of a Scandal''. The series is being backed by Liza Chasin's 3dot productions and Bruna Papandrea's Made Up Stories.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

Study uncovers how plants see blue light

NYSE says no longer intends to move forward with delisting 3 Chinese telcos

NYSE says no longer intends to delist three Chinese telecom firms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

A total of 71 persons detected with new UK mutant strain in India

The total number of people infected with the UK strain of the Coronavirus in India now stands at 71, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare MoHFW on Wednesday. According to an official release, there is a steady decline in the numbe...

Georgia reports 1,800 new COVID-19 cases

Tbilisi Georgia, January 6 ANIXinhua Georgia on Wednesday reported 1,800 new COVID-19 cases, taking its total to 233,879, according to the countrys National Center for Disease Control and Public Health. Data from the center showed that 489 ...

Japan's daily coronavirus cases hit record as state of emergency looms

Japans COVID-19 cases reached a new daily record on Wednesday, as the government faced mounting pressure from health experts to impose a strict state of emergency for the Tokyo greater metropolitan area.Rising infections have driven the Tok...

Warner Bros re-ups Walter Hamada as president of DC Films

The American diversified multinational mass media Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc has re-appointed Walter Hamada as a president of its subsidiary film studio DC films. According to Variety, Hamada will continue to oversee the DC film fragmen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021