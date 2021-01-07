Left Menu
Catherine Zeta-Jones joins 'Prodigal Son' S2

Academy and Tony Award winner Catherine Zeta-Jones is set to star in a leading role on the upcoming second season of Foxs Prodigal Son. The serial killer drama follows Malcolm Bright Tom Payne, son of Martin The Surgeon Whitley Michael Sheen, who as a child was responsible for enabling the police to arrest his father.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 07-01-2021 09:56 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 09:56 IST
Catherine Zeta-Jones joins 'Prodigal Son' S2

Academy and Tony Award winner Catherine Zeta-Jones is set to star in a leading role on the upcoming second season of Fox's ''Prodigal Son''. The serial killer drama follows Malcolm Bright (Tom Payne), son of Martin 'The Surgeon' Whitley (Michael Sheen), who as a child was responsible for enabling the police to arrest his father. He has not seen his father in 10 years after joining Quantico.

Now a profiler, formerly with the FBI, until he was fired, and currently consulting for the New York Police Department, Bright is forced to confront his father after a copycat serial killer uses Whitley's methods of killing. He finds himself drawn back into constant contact with his father as he must both use Whitley's insights to help the police solve particularly horrible crimes and battle his own inner demons.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Zeta-Jones will appear in the latter half of the new season as Dr Vivian Capshaw, Claremont Psychiatrics' resident MD. The new season will see Whitely assigned to infirmary duty, and Capshaw revels in tasking 'The Surgeon' to clean bedpans and mop the floor. But as Martin proves valuable in treating patients, Capshaw begins to see him in a new light, which is not a good thing.

''An extraordinary talent, Catherine Zeta-Jones is the perfect foil for the brilliant Michael Sheen. I can't wait to see these two greats go head-to-head in a season that is bound to raise the bar set by an outstanding season one,'' said Michael Thorn, President, Entertainment, Fox Entertainment. The show also features stars Halston Sage, Bellamy Young, Lou Diamond Phillips, Aurora Perrineau and Frank Harts. Christian Borle and Michael Potts join season two as guest stars.

''Prodigal Son'' is slated to premiere on January 12..

