SAG-AFTRA 'extremely disappointed' with Grammy's rescheduling

After the Recording Academy and CBS moved this year's Grammy Awards ceremony to March 14, a date which Screen Actors Guild Award (SAG) had already laid their claim on for this year's award ceremony, SAG-AFTRA (Screen Actors Guild - American Federation of Television and Radio Artists) expressed "extreme" disappointment.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 07-01-2021 10:04 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 10:04 IST
After the Recording Academy and CBS moved this year's Grammy Awards ceremony to March 14, a date which Screen Actors Guild Award (SAG) had already laid their claim on for this year's award ceremony, SAG-AFTRA (Screen Actors Guild - American Federation of Television and Radio Artists) expressed "extreme" disappointment. "We are extremely disappointed to hear of the conflicting date, March 14th, announced today for this year's Grammy Awards telecast," Variety quoted a statement from the Guild.

In the statement, SAG-AFTRA also stressed the fact that they had already announced the same date of March 14 in July last year. "We announced the same date for the SAG Awards last July with the intent to give the greatest possible scheduling consideration for other awards shows. We expect the same consideration from sister organizations throughout the industry," the statement from the guild further read.

Earlier in 2020 as well, SAG-AFTRA had to moved the SAG Awards ceremony after Recording Academy announced a date for Grammys that was already announced by the guild for the SAG award ceremony. "The SAG Awards recognizes outstanding acting performances over the past year. We will again put on a spectacular show that accomplishes that mission. Our two organizations, SAG-AFTRA and the Recording Academy share members and work together effectively to advocate for artists in many areas," Variety quoted a statement from the guild.

"In an environment that is increasingly challenging for televised awards programs, we also have a mutual interest in successfully showcasing the artistry and talent of our respective memberships. We are in contact with the Recording Academy and will continue to work with our sister organizations to find ways to make this year's awards season as successful as possible," the statement further read. The COVID-19 pandemic and the rising cases in America have forced most of the big award ceremonies like the Oscars, Golden Globes, and Grammy to push their ceremonies for 2021.

Grammys were pushed to March 14 this year after the number of coronavirus cases skyrocketed in the Los Angeles county. (ANI)

