Left Menu
Development News Edition

Paramount dates Damian Chazelle's 'Babylon' for Christmas 2022

Robbie is in talks to play the role of Clara Bow, the early sex symbol and box office star of the movie industry.Pitt will play a fictional silent film star who fails to make the transition to the new technology.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 07-01-2021 14:03 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 14:03 IST
Paramount dates Damian Chazelle's 'Babylon' for Christmas 2022

Paramount Pictures has announced that Oscar-winning filmmaker Damian Chazelle's next ''Babylon'' will bow out in the US theatres on December 25, 2022. According to Deadline, the film will have a limited theatrical release on Christmas 2022, followed by a worldwide release on January 6, 2023.

Starring Hollywood star Brad Pitt in the lead, Chazelle will direct the movie from his own screenplay. Margot Robbie is still in negotiations to join the cast after Emma Stone, who won an Oscar for best actress for Chazelle’s 2016 movie ''La La Land'', left the project over scheduling issues.

Exact plot details are currently under wraps, but the story is said to be set during the movie industry’s transition from silent films to talkies in the 1920s. Robbie is in talks to play the role of Clara Bow, the early sex symbol and box office star of the movie industry.

Pitt will play a fictional silent film star who fails to make the transition to the new technology. The part is rumoured to be based on real-life figure John Gilbert. Marc Platt, who produced “La La Land”, is one of the producers on ''Babylon'' along with Olivia Hamilton, Matthew Plouffe and Tobey Maguire.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

NYSE may make second U-turn on China telecom delistings amid confusion over policy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Women farmers harnessing driving skills at Singhu border ahead of Jan 26 tractor parade

Women farmers are harnessing their driving skills from Thursday at Singhu border for the tractor parade planned on January 26. We are learning to drive tractors so that we can prepare ourselves well for January 26, countrys Republic Day. Wo...

SC expresses concern over large gathering of farmers during COVID-19

The Supreme Court Thursday expressed concern over large gatherings of farmers protesting against the new farm laws at Delhi borders and asked the Centre whether they were protected against the spread of COVID-19. The top court was hearing a...

Surpiya Pathak to play Taapsee Pannu's mother in 'Rashmi Rocket'

Actor Supriya Pathak will be seen playing Taapsee Pannus mother in the upcoming sports drama Rashmi Rocket. The 59-year-old actors first look from the film was revealed on her birthday by the makers. The Instragram handle of producer Ronnie...

BRIEF-Bharat Biotech Says Successful Completion Of Volunteer Enrolment For Phase-3 Clinical Trials Of COVAXIN

BHARAT BIOTECH SAYS ANNOUNCING SUCCESSFUL COMPLETION OF VOLUNTEER ENROLMENT FOR PHASE-3 CLINICAL TRIALS OF COVAXIN - TWEET Source text httpsbit.ly35hnSrr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021