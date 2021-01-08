Left Menu
Development News Edition

People News Roundup: Rapper Dr Dre says he's 'doing great' in hospital; Co-founder of French culinary dynasty in London, dies at 85

Celebrity news website TMZ said Dre suffered the aneurysm - a bulge in a weakened blood vessel - on Monday and was taken by ambulance to the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2021 02:35 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 02:30 IST
People News Roundup: Rapper Dr Dre says he's 'doing great' in hospital; Co-founder of French culinary dynasty in London, dies at 85
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Albert Roux, co-founder of French culinary dynasty in London, dies at 85

French chef Albert Roux, who with his brother Michel brought Paris-style fine dining to London in the 1960s and inspired generations of chefs, has died aged 85, his family said on Wednesday. He had been unwell for a while. The entrepreneurial Roux brothers were behind a culinary empire of successful restaurants, books, television programmes and a prestigious competition for chefs, exerting almost unparalleled influence on the British gourmet scene.

Rapper Dr Dre says he's 'doing great' in hospital after reported aneurysm

Veteran rapper and record producer Dr Dre said on Tuesday he was being treated by medics in hospital, after a media report said he had suffered a brain aneurysm and was in intensive care. Celebrity news website TMZ said Dre suffered the aneurysm - a bulge in a weakened blood vessel - on Monday and was taken by ambulance to the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients 

S&P Dow Jones says will remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

Mexican with allergic reaction after Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine still hospitalized

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Australia's Brisbane to enter three-day lockdown after UK COVID-19 variant case

Australias Queensland state enforced a three-day lockdown in Brisbane, the state capital from Friday evening after a hotel quarantine worker tested positive for the more contagious variant of COVID-19 that has emerged in Britain.We know tha...

Capitol Police rejected offers of federal help to quell mob

Three days before the pro-President Donald Trump riot at the Capitol, the Pentagon asked the US Capitol Police if it needed National Guard manpower. And as the mob descended on the building Wednesday, Justice Department leaders reached out ...

Tech platforms block Trump, with Facebook's Zuckerberg saying risk 'too great'

Facebook Inc said it would block U.S. President Donald Trumps accounts for at least the next two weeks and perhaps indefinitely with CEO Mark Zuckerberg saying the risks of allowing him to use the platform were simply too great. The block b...

Russian hacker gets 12 years in massive data theft scheme

A prolific Russian hacker who stole data from over a dozen US companies and information about over 100 million U.S. consumers was sentenced Thursday to 12 years in prison after admitting involvement in one of the biggest thefts of consumer ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021